EastEnders legend teases character could ‘return from dead’

Could this even happen?!

EastEnders legend Rita Simons has teased a return for Roxy Mitchell.

The actress played hellraiser Roxy until 2017 when she was brutally killed off alongside her sister Ronnie in the New Year’s Day episode.

EastEnders star Rita Simons poses at Pride of Britain Awards
Rita Simons has teased her EastEnders comeback (Credit: Splash)

Viewers have never got over the deaths that saw the sisters drown together in a hotel swimming pool.

Ever since they have been desperate to bring the sisters back.

And now Rita has added fuel to the fire about a potential return.

The actress sparked the rumours herself when she responded to a fan sharing a side by side picture of Roxy and the new actress playing her daughter Amy (Ellie Dadd).

Rita replied asking: “Is this my offspring?”

One fan responded: “Hopefully you get to share the screen with her one day,” with a praying-hands emoji.

EastEnders - Ronnie And Roxy Die (1st January 2017)

EastEnders comeback for Roxy Mitchell?

However, another buzz kill replied: “Roxy died.”

That saw Rita step in and tease Roxy’s potential return.

She wrote: “So did Cathy. And Den. And Bobby Ewing.”

Fans immediately seized on the chance to have their favourite characters back.

One said: “I bet everybody wished the last few years of EastEnders didn’t happen, so they could just pretend it was all a dream, Dallas style, with Ronnie and Roxy coming out of the shower.”

A second said: “RIGHT!!!! It could be done. Billy was working at the funeral home at the time, could have helped faked both deaths.

EastEnders Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell drink champagne poolside moments before their death
EastEnders’ Ronnie and Roxy’s lives were blighted by drama and tragedy – and they ended the same way! (Credit: BBC)

Are the Mitchell sisters returning?

Another fan added: “Yes it’s unrealistic but that is also what’s great about soap. It’s not completely based in reality, and because it was a big mistake the fans would accept it.”

A third said: “I don’t care if the producers come up with the stupidest excuse ever just bring back Ronnie and Roxy.”

However, there is a problem with the comeback plans – Ronnie actress Samantha Womack ruled it out last year.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Speaking to Daily Star about her acting career she said she would describe herself as “more a theatre actress than telly” saying it suits her so much better in many ways, including the hours.

She said: “I am awful first thing in the morning, I can’t function. They say people are either night or morning people – well I will happily sit up ’til four or five am, but when you’re on a soap you have to get up at five.

“And I always fall out with everyone in television. Someone is always telling you what to do with your character – I get really irritated and I end up arguing and then getting sacked.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

