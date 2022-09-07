EastEnders fans demand more flashback episodes and already have plans for Ronnie and Roxy

The EastEnders flashback has proved to be a huge success with fans as they were re-introduced to their favourite characters, decades into the past.

The 1979 episode not only greeted viewers with a young Peggy, Grant, Phil, Eric and Billy, it also introduced fans to a young version of Ronnie and Roxy.

Everyone’s favourite Mitchell sisters were seen playing with Sam Mitchell, soon getting into trouble, drawing on Peggy’s walls.

Now fans are calling for them to come back from the dead.

Ronnie and Roxy appeared in the 1979 flashback (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The flashback episode

The flashback episode was based around Eric’s ‘job.’

Of course, this was bound to be dodgy, roping Grant and Phil along to steal some goods from a warehouse.

However, they were soon stopped by a security guard even though Billy was supposed to be on the lookout.

Eric urged the Mitchell brothers to make a run for it and leave an injured Billy to face the brunt of the guard.

However, Phil and Grant managed to get Billy out whilst Eric shot and killed the security guard.

Flashing forward to the present day, it was revealed that the security guard that Eric killed was DCI Keeble’s dad.

Whilst this was the main plot of the episode, viewers were focused on a young Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell who were seen at Peggy’s house, playing with a young Samantha.

The sisters died in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Fans want Ronnie and Roxy to return from the dead

Ronnie and Roxy died in 2017 on Ronnie and Jack’s wedding day.

Roxy was in a drunken state and decided to jump in a swimming pool, but soon got into trouble.

Jumping in to save her sister, Ronnie got caught up in her wedding dress.

The sisters both drowned.

It turns out that fans still haven’t recovered from their deaths, now calling for them to return back from the dead, after the flashback episode.

One fan had an idea of how the flashback episode should have gone: “Hoping Ronnie and Roxy miraculously survived and Keeble put them in witness protection as part of her vendetta/ to isolate the Mitchells… anything to have them back.”

Another said: “Hard not to reminisce about how Ronnie and Roxy’s untimely deaths remain the most unnecessary axings in soap history.”

Hard not to reminisce about how Ronnie and Roxy’s untimely deaths remain the most unnecessary axings in soap history. #EastEnders — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) September 5, 2022

i'm sorry but #EastEnders need to bring ronnie and roxy back idc. the viewers would literally eat it up and turn a blind eye to that atrocious pool storyline — ☆ (@sherylIee) September 5, 2022

Young Ronnie and Roxy are going to find the time stone, power up the infinity gauntlet, warn their future selves about the pool they die in and they save themselves, that’s how they’re written back into the show x #eastenders — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 5, 2022

A third fan was all for forgetting their deaths ever happened: “I’m sorry but EastEnders need to bring back Ronnie and Roxy I don’t care. The viewers would literally eat it up and turn a blind eye to that atrocious pool storyline.”

Another fan joked: “Young Ronnie and Roxy are going to find the time stone, power up the infinity gauntlet, warn their future selves about the pool they die in and then save themselves, that’s how they’re written back into the show.”

Fans call for more flashback episodes

Fans have also called for more flashback episodes in the future on other characters.

I really enjoyed the flashback episode of #EastEnders I hope we get more of these in the future, there's so many characters both old and new that could have their pasts explored in this way. — Taylor (@taylorben28) September 6, 2022

The #EastEnders flashback last night was sooo good!! WE NEED MORE!! — Amy Sheehan (@superdeadamy) September 6, 2022

Must say I really enjoyed the #EastEnders flashback episode this evening, definitely worthy of a spin-off 👌 #EastEnders1979 — 🇬🇧 Buster (@xeepo) September 5, 2022

Hope they show more flashback episodes! Loved that #eastenders — rose (@Rosie_Pen97) September 5, 2022

But will Ronnie and Roxy ever return back from the dead?

Well, it’s been done before with other characters so why not again?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you miss Ronnie and Roxy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!