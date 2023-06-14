EastEnders comeback for killer Gray Atkins as he reaches out to children?

EastEnders' Gray, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday June 13), Mitch revealed to Chelsea that killer Gray Atkins wanted to see his kids. But is he set for a comeback to the Square?

Mitch explained that Chantelle would not have wanted Gray to have anything to do with the children. He refused to give in to Gray’s requests.

But, could killer Gray Atkins make an EastEnders comeback after he reached out to his children?

EastEnders: Gray reached out to his children

Last night, Mack sat down with Chelsea and said that he wasn’t going to school. He also didn’t want to make a Father’s Day card for Gray.

Mitch then revealed that Gray had been in touch and had wanted to see the kids whilst in prison.

Chelsea was shocked and made it clear that Gray wouldn’t be going anywhere near Jordan whilst Mitch and Bernie agreed that Chantelle would not have wanted her children to have anything to do with Gray.

Gray had lost the right to speak to and see his children a long time ago and this wouldn’t be changing anytime soon.

EastEnders fans furious with Gray Atkins’ request

EastEnders fans have been left furious after hearing Gray’s request to see his children.

One EastEnders viewer wrote: “Not Gray wanting to see the kid[s] heck no! He killed their mother he deserves nothing!!”

A second person tweeted: “Mack skipping school because everyone’s making Father’s Day cards. Bless I don’t blame him for not wanting to, having a father like Gray who’s in prison.”

A third fan commented: “Gray suddenly wants to see his kids really? Why now? Also he wasn’t all that bothered about them when he brutally murdered their mother in cold blood or tried to set the house on fire while they slept. Nah, he gave up his rights the second he killed Chantelle.”

Killer Gray to make soap comeback?

Viewers will know that Gray killed Chantelle Atkins, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

He got arrested for his crimes early last year and is currently serving time in prison.

But, Gray was mentioned once more last night as he asked to see his children.

Is this a tease of what’s to come? Will killer Gray Atkins make an EastEnders comeback in the upcoming future?

