EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has defended the soap against the backlash of making Gray Atkins a serial killer.

The actress played Chantelle, Gray’s wife and first victim in the soap.

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer was in a hard-hitting domestic abuse storyline (Credit: BBC)

She was killed by Gray at the culmination of a huge social awareness storyline concerning domestic abuse.

However since Chantelle’s death last year, fans have been dismayed to see the storyline develop into a sensationalised serial killer plot.

Gray has gone on to murder Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi.

Tina was killed when she discovered the truth about what Gray did to Chantelle.

And Kush was murdered to stop him leaving with Whitney Dean – who Gray has become obsessed with.

Fans hit out at the development for “cheapening” the domestic abuse storyline.

Gray Atkins violently abused his wife before killing her last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan backlash to Gray Atkins becoming a serial killer

One said: “I think @bbceastenders has totally missed the opportunity to tell a domestic abuse storyline. They should rewind this past year and start from when Chantelle died and make it credible.

“You have lost a viewer in me because of this serial killer storyline with Gray. #EastEnders”

A second said: “@bbceastenders you could have really made a difference with #gray and #chantelle #DomesticViolence storyline but you have diluted it!

“So disappointed in you and the writers!! You could have told such a powerful story and made a difference but not now! Shame #EastEnders.”

A third said: “I’ve got a question for the EE writers. What was the actual point of making the domestic abuse storyline if the abuser doesn’t get caught??

“If the aim was to make Gray a serial killer then did Chantelle really need to die? #EastEnders.”

However Jessica Plummer has defended EastEnders’ controversial decision (Credit: Splash News)

Jessica Plummer defends controversial EastEnders storyline

However now Jessica has defended the controversial decision.

She told Metro: “At the time when we shot Chantelle dying, it was necessary and relevant and we achieved raising awareness at that point.

“EastEnders is a fictional show – the things that happen are sometimes reflective of reality and other times it goes beyond reality.”

She added: “It’s there to keep people on the edge of their seat and keep tuning in.

“I really hope that people who feel it has taken away from the domestic violence storyline will feel satisfied with the eventual outcome because I imagine Gray will definitely get his comeuppance.”

