EastEnders spoilers: First look as Cindy makes her huge return to Albert Square

In must-see EastEnders spoilers, the BBC has shared a first look at Michelle Collins back on the soap as Cindy Beale.

There’s not all that long until fans will be able to watch Cindy‘s huge return to Albert Square, either.

The unforgettable Walford character makes her comeback for the first time in 25 years next week!

A first look at Cindy returning to Albert Square on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

When will Cindy return to EastEnders?

The BBC has confirmed Cindy’s first scenes in Albert Square will air during next Thursday’s (August 24) episode of the soap.

Similar to anyone returning to old haunts after a long time away, Cindy appears to be bewildered by what’s changed since she was last on the Square.

Hopefully she’s not expecting Dot to sort a wash for her, or reckoning Barry will be propping up the bar in the Queen Vic.

If you’re looking for a takeaway Cindy, it is right behind you (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy: First look

However, there will be plenty of familiar faces knocking about who may be surprised to see her.

The BBC also revealed a few teases about what viewers can look forward to from next Thursday (August 24).

Cindy is forced to return to Walford and it’s not long before drama unfolds.

The preview reads: “While looking for Peter, Cindy is forced to return to Walford and it’s not long before drama unfolds.”

Peter, meanwhile, has returned to London having learned about his half-sisters sisters Gina and Anna.

Maybe just a portion of cheesy chips if you’re not all that hungry? (Credit: BBC)

The character of Cindy was originally killed off in 1998. Her death occurred off screen, with Ian being given news that Cindy had died in childbirth.

But a little thing like her own demise couldn’t keep a character like Cindy down. The “unbelievable twist” was first reported earlier this year.

And Michelle subsequently reflected about her soap return in June: “Life is about timing and it wasn’t the right time before. I think even if it had happened five years ago I probably would have said no.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

