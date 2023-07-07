OPINION: These stories about EastEnders being in trouble are rubbish – it’s the best it’s been in years!

Recently, stories have been circulating about it being time the BBC called it a day and axed EastEnders from the channel. A new report suggests there are fears for the soap.

However, I think these stories about EastEnders being in trouble are absolute rubbish – it’s the best it’s been in years.

Is EastEnders in trouble? (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

EastEnders in trouble – is it facing the axe?

Recent reports suggest that EastEnders is in trouble as it supposedly struggles to bring in more than a million viewers per episode. However, this week is Wimbledon week, the soap has been moved and is also watched a lot on BBC iPlayer, rather than live.

Even so, fears have risen that the soap may be facing the axe if the BBC think that they’re flogging a dead horse.

A TV insider reported to The Sun: “[EastEnders] used to be the show everybody was talking about but it’s now in a precarious position where older viewers are switching off, and younger viewers have no interest.

“Bringing back presumed-dead characters is a desperate move which rarely works, but EastEnders is really running out of options. We could be watching its final years.”

However, a representative for EastEnders has now defended the soap, explaining that it is still bringing in viewers but in a different way to how it did before due to episodes being released on BBC iPlayer.

Lola’s heartbreaking storyline cleaned up at the recent British Soap Awards (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders hits back

They explained: “EastEnders episodes are made live to the audience at 6am every morning on BBC iPlayer giving the audience the choice to watch when and where they choose, so when episodes are moved to a different day, or channel, due to a live sporting event it is no surprise that this is reflected in the regular overnight audience.

“Over the last two weeks EastEnders has been streamed almost 18 million times on BBC iPlayer and remains one of iPlayer’s most popular programmes.”

Fans are still watching the soap but are streaming it rather than watching it live. Surely this is proof that the show is going from strength to strength? It has the ability to adapt to the changing ways people are watching television.

The soap is winning all of the awards right now (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders isn’t going anywhere – it’s the best it’s ever been

EastEnders is the best it’s ever been, airing storylines that grab the audience’s attention and bring back characters that fans have loved over the years.

My entire family has been hooked by Lola’s heartbreaking death despite not watching the soap in years. Lola’s cancer storyline was realistic and close to home for many fans. It’s not surprising that it won loads of awards (in fact, the soap won EVERY viewer voted character at the British Soap Awards this year!).

Then there’s the comeback of past characters. Cindy Beale’s return “from the dead” has brought the soap back to the good old days. Ian and Peter Beale have returned with her. Life is good once again for us EastEnders viewers.

Everyone’s been talking about Cindy’s revival and for good reason. It truly gave us that shock factor that we could all discuss with our families whilst having tea.

And, lets not forget the new arrivals to the Square – the Knights. They’re just what the soap needed and fit in so well. They’ve got the vibe of old school EastEnders Queen Vic owners but with a refreshing take.

All of this added with sensational performances and storylines including Lily Slater’s pregnancy makes for great viewing. The soap is FINALLY back on track. This is set to continue especially as we make our way towards the big Christmas death at the end of the year.

EastEnders is the true gem of the BBC – they’d be quite the fools to axe it now.

