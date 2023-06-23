‘Are they tripping?’: 10 brilliant tweets that sum up fan reaction to last night’s EastEnders

Last night (Thursday, June 22), saw the Beales return to EastEnders as Cindy Beale’s life in France was revealed.

Peter, Ian, Cindy and Louie could all be seen away from Walford as Cindy came out of witness protection.

Here are 10 genuinely funny tweets about the Beales’ return to EastEnders that have us in barrels of laughter.

The Beales are living in France (Credit: BBC)

The Beales returned to EastEnders

Here’s a quick recap before we delve into the tweets because A LOT happened in last night’s episode.

During the episode, viewers were reunited with Cindy Beale who was now living with Ian and Peter in France. Peter had been looking after his son Louie, with his ex girlfriend Lauren Branning coming to visit.

It was then revealed that Cindy was under witness protection and was going by the name of Rose Knight. However, she was now safe as her former cellmate had died meaning that she could go back to the life she once had.

Ian had wanted her to move back to Walford before having a heart attack. In the hospital, Ian changed his mind as he found out that George, Gina and Anna were there.

Adding to this, Lauren almost gave Peter another chance to make things work between them before coming face to face with the once ‘dead’ now alive Cindy Beale at the hospital.

She couldn’t believe that Cindy was alive, blaming Peter for keeping this a secret and telling him that things would never work between them.

It’s safe to say that lots happened in one single episode of the soap – we’re still processing it!

Now we’re all caught up (just), here are 10 hilarious tweets about the Beales’ return.

Ian is living in France (Credit: BBC)

Funny tweets about the Beales’ return flooded Twitter

Watching #Eastenders on catch up and I have only one thing to say #Whattheactual are they tripping? Are we supposed to believe this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/UPh7AunCut — It's Masel (@YesPleaseScots) June 22, 2023

“Watching EastEnders on catch up and I have only one thing to say ‘What the actual’ are they tripping? Are we supposed to believe this nonsense?”

Place your bets who is it gonna be next who comes back from the dead lol how about someone I care about like Dennis because this Sharon and Keanu thing is just pure cringe #Eastenders — Emma Rose (@JamieMa11164835) June 22, 2023

“Place your bets who is it gonna be next who comes back from the dead lol how about someone I care about like Dennis because this Sharon and Keanu thing is just pure cringe”

Ian Beale is such a drama queen, having a heart attack like that #EastEnders — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) June 23, 2023

“Ian Beale is such a drama queen, having a heart attack like that.”

Still trying to cope with the latest episode of #Eastenders. 😱 pic.twitter.com/m89SEHFoAW — Ghost (@Ghost0991980166) June 22, 2023

“Still trying to cope with the latest episode of EastEnders.”

Genuinely feel like I’m watching The Beales; Multiverse of Madness right now.. need Lucy to be in the swimming pool drinking a mojito #eastenders — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 22, 2023

“Genuinely feel like I’m watching The Beales: Multiverse of Madness right now… need Lucy to be in the swimming pool drinking a mojito”

Cindy was under witness protection (Credit: BBC)

The hilarious tweets just kept on coming

One fan compared Ian’s heart attack to his shooting decades ago, tweeting: “This becoming a habit…”

when you’re pronounced dead but still have to put up with ian beale: #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/h2cAQkcbUy — maisie ‘obviously’ spackman (@vxckchelle) June 21, 2023

“When you’re pronounced dead but still have to put up with Ian Beale,” shared someone else, hilariously!

THIS WHOLE EPISODE?!!? So many questions. Who’s Jackie Ford and why did Cindy had to go into witness protection? When did Ian & Peter know Cindy was alive? Where’s Jane? Is Seal minted now for 2 episodes using his song?

OBSESSED #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/f7uV2hlb9X — Danni Dyer 🤌🏼 (@nursedoubled) June 22, 2023

“THIS WHOLE EPISODE?!!? So many questions. Who’s Jackie Ford and why did Cindy had to go into witness protection? When did Ian & Peter know Cindy was alive? Where’s Jane? Is Seal minted now for 2 episodes using his song? OBSESSED,” alongside a rant by Kim Woodburn!

I want to see all the Peter Beales and all the Ben Mitchells have to do battle #EastEnders — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) June 22, 2023

Another referenced the many recastings of both Peter Beale and Ben Mitchell: “I want to see all the Peter Beales and all the Ben Mitchells have to do battle.”

Ian Beale trying to get customers in France #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/S54q0QORUr — celeste (@cosmictradegy) June 22, 2023

Another viewer joked: “Ian Beale trying to get customers in France,” followed by an image of Ian dressed as a baguette.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Did you like last night’s episode of EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!