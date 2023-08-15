EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale returns to Walford?

Latest EastEnders spoilers have suggested that Cindy Beale could return to Walford in coming weeks. Fans of the soap will be keenly aware that the icon is due to return to her home turf soon… but how?

This comes as Peter, having learned about his sisters in Walford, returns to London without his mum and dad. Will Cindy follow?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Peter Beale heads back into town, looking for answers (Credit: BBC)

Shocked Peter learns the truth about his sisters

As the week begins, Anna sends a scathing text to her mum and heads to No.45 to see Bobby. The pair soon put any awkwardness from last week behind them.

In France, Peter sees the text from Anna on Cindy’s phone. After demanding answers from Ian, he learns of his two sisters.

Ian deletes the messages and pleads with Peter not to tell Cindy. Peter agrees, but shocks Ian when he tells him of plans to leave for Walford.

He tells a stunned Ian that he wants to meet his two sisters and has booked a ticket on the Eurostar that night.

Later, Peter arrives at The Vic as Gina and Anna prepare to close up for the night… Will he reveal who and what he is to them?

Peter wastes little time getting to know the Knights (Credit: BBC)

Peter makes his presence known in Walford

Learning of Kathy’s plan to sell the chippy, Peter vows to help Bobby turn the business into a success. Later, he heads to The Vic to spy on his sisters.

Just then, Ben arrives and gives Peter a mouthful. Gina reveals that Bobby is smitten with Anna.

Not everyone is so happy to see Peter (Credit: BBC)

Peter attempts to stop the budding relationship between his siblings. But will he succeed?

The next day, Peter wakes full of regret from last night. He answers a phone call from Cindy, who can sense that something is wrong. Peter manages to cover, but Bobby orders him to leave.

Will Peter’s quest for answers see her follow him home? (Credit: BBC)

Cindy returns to Walford in search of Peter?

Back in France, Cindy tells Ian she’s going to Walford to collect Peter. Knowing that George and the girls are living on the Square, Ian tries to convince her to stay.

He insists that he’ll make Peter stay himself. But will Cindy listen?

Is this what finally causes Cindy Beale’s return to the streets of Walford?

