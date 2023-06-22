Michelle Collins reveals the real reason she agreed to return as Cindy Beale

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, June 21), saw Rose Knight’s identity finally be revealed to viewers. Michelle Collis has reprised her role as Cindy Beale.

At the end of the episode as George rang Rose’s phone, Cindy Beale was seen ignoring his call on the other end.

Now, Michelle Collins has revealed the real reason that she’s agreed to return to the soap as Cindy Beale.

Cindy’s back! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy’s back

Last night’s episode saw Rose Knight’s identity finally be revealed to viewers.

Phil had confirmed to Linda that Rose Knight didn’t exist meaning that Rose wasn’t the woman she said she was when she was with George.

George was left alone in The Vic as he pondered Phil’s discovery. He then headed to the jukebox to play ‘Kiss from a Rose’ by Seal.

He then decided to ring Rose’s phone in a bid to contact her but yet again she failed to pick up.

Viewers then saw Cindy Beale declining the call, drinking a glass of wine on a sun lounger by a pool. Yes, Cindy Beale is Rose Knight.

It was all about timing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Collins reveals reason she returned as Cindy Beale

Michelle Collins has now revealed the reason she’s returned as Cindy after all these years, with Cindy allegedly dying back in 1998.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Michelle revealed that she would’ve turned the role down in the past, stating: “Life is about timing and it wasn’t the right time before. I think even if it had happened five years ago I probably would have said no.”

Timing was a huge part of her decision with Michelle adding: “It’s about timing and when Chris [Clenshaw] approached Adam and I, we’d both been touring and I said, ‘Don’t be silly’. We had a meeting and I said to my agent, ‘Oh this is ridiculous, it’s never going to happen’, and they said ‘Let’s just go and meet Chris’. So we had this breakfast meeting and he got his laptop out and he reeled it all off. Afterwards, we both went ‘Wow, Oh my god’. I was like, maybe this could work.”

She then laughed that the reason she came back was due to how close the studios is to her home, joking: “It’s feels like I’ve come full circle, and it’s actually 20 minutes from my house – that’s the most important thing and that’s actually the only reason I’ve gone back [laughs]. Obviously I get to work with Adam again too. It’s exciting and it’s scary but that’s what life is about, isn’t it?”

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you glad to see Cindy Beale back in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!