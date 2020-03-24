EastEnders airs Kat Moon's exit

EastEnders aired Kat Moon's somewhat hurried exit from the soap last night after Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended for two months.
Kat was seen in The Vic on the telephone looking worried while she spoke to a mystery caller.
She said to the person on the other end: "Calm down, breathe, slowly, you're panicking me," before the scene cut away.
Read more: EastEnders Lorraine Stanley enjoys walk during coronavirus isolation
The next time we saw her, Kat was telling boyfriend Kush Kazemi she was leaving as a result of the phone call.
But Kat still failed to confess who was on the other end of the call.
"You know I wouldn't do this unless it was urgent, right?" she said.
"I'll call you, I'll text, just when everything's chilled. Trust me, can you?"
Kat's proposed departure clearly didn't impress Kush and he told her as much!
"I'll just look after the kids, Whit, Jean, your nan?" he asked.
"I'm sorry. I don't deserve you," Kat replied as she kissed him.
"No, you don't," Kush told her.
Kat then grabbed her stuff and left without any more explanation than that.
But her exit left some viewers completely confused - especially due to the hurried nature.
Kat’s exit was so rushed wtf #eastenders
— Easstenders in quarentine (@_easstenders_) March 24, 2020
Where did Kat have to go urgently to? I know she's been written out but where is she going 😂 #EastEnders
— Pat Butcher 😜 (@PatButc62801291) March 24, 2020
who was kat on the phone too? #EastEnders
— ♡ louise ♡ (@janinesbutcher) March 23, 2020
Erm where is Kat going? #EastEnders
— ‘i washed my legs have you?’🤪🤪🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@skinglo_afro) March 23, 2020
if that was kat’s exit, then that’s what you call ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ #EastEnders
— ♡ louise ♡ (@janinesbutcher) March 23, 2020
where’s kat going? #EastEnders
— amy ☾ (@chantelIeatkins) March 23, 2020
However, some viewers have a theory over exactly who was on the other end of the phone.
They think it's Stacey Fowler and this storyline is paving the way for Lacey Turner's return from maternity leave.
Convinced Kat has gone to see Stacey and they’ll return together in a few months #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/TRLjtieZMV
— Josh (@sharonsballum) March 23, 2020
Poor Kush, trapped in a house full of women & kids WITHOUT Kat. Where exactly was she even going so suddenly? To help Stacey? Or one of her Sister's? #Eastenders 🤔
— Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) March 23, 2020
One fan hoped it could be more than Stacey - they want Kat's daughter, Zoe Slater, or her son, murderous Luke, to be behind the dramatic phone call.
@bbceastenders Hope Kat’s exit 2 do with Zoe & or Luke. You have a chance to bring them back with her so don’t waste it by it being about Stacey! Also no way would she leave boys so you’ll have to correct that mistake & fast!! At least make it believable, have her send for them
— Sally Tomkinson (@TomkinsonSally) March 23, 2020
Read more: EastEnders schedule changes for next week
Actress Jessie was reportedly suspended from the soap for two months following accusations of boozing on set.
A source told The Sun: "Jessie was clearly tipsy and got very verbal. She made a [bleep] out of herself - it was quite sad to see."
"She's been given two months to sort herself out and bosses hope she'll return in a better frame of mind.
"Jessie is really highly thought of and a legend on the Square so everyone is hoping this is just a blip."
What did you think of Kat Moon's exit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.