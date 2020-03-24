EastEnders airs Kat Moon's exit

EastEnders aired Kat Moon's somewhat hurried exit from the soap last night after Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended for two months.

Kat was seen in The Vic on the telephone looking worried while she spoke to a mystery caller.

She said to the person on the other end: "Calm down, breathe, slowly, you're panicking me," before the scene cut away.

A worried Kat was on the phone before her EastEnders exit (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders Lorraine Stanley enjoys walk during coronavirus isolation

The next time we saw her, Kat was telling boyfriend Kush Kazemi she was leaving as a result of the phone call.

But Kat still failed to confess who was on the other end of the call.

"You know I wouldn't do this unless it was urgent, right?" she said.

"I'll call you, I'll text, just when everything's chilled. Trust me, can you?"

Kush didn't want Kat to leave (Credit: BBC)

Kat's proposed departure clearly didn't impress Kush and he told her as much!

"I'll just look after the kids, Whit, Jean, your nan?" he asked.

"I'm sorry. I don't deserve you," Kat replied as she kissed him.

"No, you don't," Kush told her.

Kat left Kush in the lurch (Credit: BBC)

Kat then grabbed her stuff and left without any more explanation than that.

But her exit left some viewers completely confused - especially due to the hurried nature.

Kat’s exit was so rushed wtf #eastenders — Easstenders in quarentine (@_easstenders_) March 24, 2020

Where did Kat have to go urgently to? I know she's been written out but where is she going 😂 #EastEnders — Pat Butcher 😜 (@PatButc62801291) March 24, 2020

who was kat on the phone too? #EastEnders — ♡ louise ♡ (@janinesbutcher) March 23, 2020

Erm where is Kat going? #EastEnders — ‘i washed my legs have you?’🤪🤪🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@skinglo_afro) March 23, 2020

if that was kat’s exit, then that’s what you call ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ #EastEnders — ♡ louise ♡ (@janinesbutcher) March 23, 2020

However, some viewers have a theory over exactly who was on the other end of the phone.

They think it's Stacey Fowler and this storyline is paving the way for Lacey Turner's return from maternity leave.