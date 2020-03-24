The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 24th March 2020
Soaps

EastEnders airs Kat Moon's exit

Actress Jessie Wallace has reportedly been suspended from the soap for two months

By Carena Crawford
EastEnders aired Kat Moon's somewhat hurried exit from the soap last night after Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended for two months.

Kat was seen in The Vic on the telephone looking worried while she spoke to a mystery caller.

She said to the person on the other end: "Calm down, breathe, slowly, you're panicking me," before the scene cut away.

A worried Kat was on the phone before her EastEnders exit (Credit: BBC)

The next time we saw her, Kat was telling boyfriend Kush Kazemi she was leaving as a result of the phone call.

But Kat still failed to confess who was on the other end of the call.

"You know I wouldn't do this unless it was urgent, right?" she said.

"I'll call you, I'll text, just when everything's chilled. Trust me, can you?"

Kush didn't want Kat to leave (Credit: BBC)

Kat's proposed departure clearly didn't impress Kush and he told her as much!

"I'll just look after the kids, Whit, Jean, your nan?" he asked.

"I'm sorry. I don't deserve you," Kat replied as she kissed him.

"No, you don't," Kush told her.

Kat left Kush in the lurch (Credit: BBC)

Kat then grabbed her stuff and left without any more explanation than that.

But her exit left some viewers completely confused - especially due to the hurried nature.

However, some viewers have a theory over exactly who was on the other end of the phone.

They think it's Stacey Fowler and this storyline is paving the way for Lacey Turner's return from maternity leave.

