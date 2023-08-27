Dean Andrews announces happy baby news weeks after marrying fiancée Helen in romantic ceremony

August has been an exceptional month for Emmerdale star Dean Andrews!

Weeks after turning 60 and marrying his fiancée Helen in a romantic ceremony, the Will Taylor actor has revealed he’s become a grandad again!

Posting adorable pictures to social media, Dean shared the happy baby news with fans.

Dean Andrews has recently got married and celebrated turning 60 (Credit: Cover Images)

Dean Andrews becomes a grandad again

Captioning the images, Dean said: “Introducing our very handsome grandson Hendrix. Many congratulations to mummy and daddy. We couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Dean’s friends, fans and Emmerdale co-stars congratulated him.

Michelle Hardwick, currently on maternity leave from playing Vanessa Woodfield, was among the first to send him well wishes. Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt) also added: “Beautiful!”

Many others commented: “Congratulations,” with lots of people saying they “love the name”.

Helen and Dean share two daughters – Alice and Sharny. Alice has already given Dean two grandchildren – two-year-old Ida-Rae, whom Dean dotes on – and a grandson, who was born in May of this year.

Hendrix is the son of his other daughter, Sharny.

Dean plays Will Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dean’s wedding

On Sunday August 6, Dean turned 60 and also married long-term love, Helen. He went on to share plenty of highlights from both his big day and his honeymoon with his 33.1k followers.

The first set of images showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. Another saw Dean kissing his wife on the cheek as their delighted guests clapped in the background.

The next photo showed the happy newlyweds kissing during the ceremony. And the fourth pic showed the couple beaming as guests threw confetti over them.

Dean wrote: “This beautiful lady @hbg_indiarose has just made me the happiest man alive by saying ‘yes’ to being my wife #deanandhelenmeanttobe.”

He later shared more pictures – including one of him and his ‘two wives’ as on-screen wife Claire King joined in the celebrations.

His soap co-stars offered their congratulations in the comments. Lisa Riley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love.”

Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx.”

