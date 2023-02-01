Danny Dyer slates EastEnders after dramatic Mick Carter exit

EastEnders fans will know that Danny Dyer left his role as Mick Carter on Christmas Day last year (Sunday December 25, 2022).

Mick went missing after jumping in the river to save Linda from drowning.

Now, after his dramatic exit, Danny Dyer has slated EastEnders.

Mick went missing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mick Carter went missing om Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, Mick’s world unravelled.

With Jada’s return finally exposing Janine’s lies, Mick was furious.

He threatened to call the Police on Janine after finding out that she had framed Linda for the car crash.

Janine planned on running away but both Mick and Linda followed her in the car.

With the three of them having it out, Linda jumped in Janine’s car and tried to stop her from driving away.

However, the car ended up plunging off a cliff and into the water.

Mick dived into the water and saved Janine.

He then went back in to save Linda, not knowing that Linda had freed herself to safety.

Mick never did return from the water, going missing.

These final scenes marked the end of Danny Dyer’s time in Walford.

Danny Dyer has opened up on his views of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Danny Dyer slates EastEnders viewing figures

Just over a month after his departure from the BBC soap, Danny Dyer has spoken out about his decision to leave.

He has slated the soap’s viewing figures and explained that this was a reason for his exit.

Speaking to The Sun, Danny revealed: “All I got for the past couple of years was, ‘You still in that EastEnders? I don’t watch it anymore.’ Constantly, that was the thing.

“When I first came in there was like seven or eight million people watching it, of course because of streaming services and all that stuff a lot less people do watch it. It was more that people didn’t watch it anymore, ‘you still in that?’ it was all that sort of dialogue.”

He then added that he felt as though Mick had lost his sense of purpose in the soap, stating: “I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore, it was an odd thing.”

Danny has left the door open (Credit: BBC)

Will Danny Dyer ever return to EastEnders?

Mick Carter’s exit has left the door open for Danny Dyer to reprise the role in the future.

Currently, Mick is missing so he has the option to come back if he’d like.

At the moment, Danny has shared his excitement at getting back out there and playing other roles.

However, he hasn’t shut down ideas that he could return in the future.

Do you miss Mick in EastEnders?

