EastEnders fans are convinced Mick Carter is still alive after spotting a huge clue that they say proves it.

The Queen Vic landlord disappeared on Christmas Day after jumping into the sea to save ex-wife Linda.

While Linda had saved herself, and crawled out onto the beach to a shocked Janine Butcher, Mick was never seen again.

Linda has been left completely devastated by Mick’s disappearance in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda Carter given new information about Mick

However, the police have remained looking for him and last night revealed they had found new evidence.

A detective visited Linda and told her: “There’s been a development. This washed up on the shore.

“Unfortunately most of the things were destroyed by water damage.”

He handed over Mick’s wallet containing a picture of the Carter family, and one of Mick and Linda from when they were teenagers.

EastEnders drops hint Mick Carter is still alive?

Linda rushed out sobbing but fans realised it could mean something much more.

One said: “Mick is DEFINITELY alive and him not having his wallet, ID and a photograph of his family makes it even more likely he’s suffering with amnesia #EastEnders.”

Another added: “Mick’s wallet washing up on shore still doesn’t convince me he isn’t secretly out there! #EastEnders you aren’t fooling me I know you are planning his return in 2-3 years!”

“It’s pretty obvious that Mick’s still alive,” another declared.

Linda can’t see the Vic

Later Linda was discovered that because Mick’s body hadn’t been found she can’t sell the Vic.

She told Alfie Moon: “I can’t sell mine or Mick’s share of the Vic without Mick’s permission.”

Linda also revealed that only Shirley and the children could apply for a “declaration of presumed death”.

But even that would take six months at least to come through.

Mick Carter was last seen on EastEnders on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

She added: “That’s not the worst bit. We can’t get a death certificate so we can’t even have a funeral. I mean what do they thinks going to happen?

“That he’s just going to rock up at the front door one day? What do they expect me to do just live here in limbo for years all on my own?”

Fans make ‘prediction’

However, fans are sure that’s exactly what will happen.

One said: “My prediction: Linda and Alfie will eventually, in a couple of years, get together. And at that point Mick will walk thru the door.”

A second said: “I bet in a few months or a couple of years, Kellie Bright [who plays Linda] will leave the show and they’ll reveal that Mick is alive in France or Spain or something.”

A third added: “Calling it now Mick Carter isn’t dead.”

