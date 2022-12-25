EastEnders spoilers for Christmas Day reveal it is Mick Carter’s exit from Walford. But how will he leave?

With Janine departing as well, will they both make it out of the Square alive?

Also, Alfie wants to create a magical Christmas for Kat, and Lola gets a very special proposal.

All this and more in Christmas Day EastEnders spoilers.

There’s heartbreak for Mick (Credit: BBC)

Mick and Janine die in EastEnders spoilers?

Shirley is determined to expose Janine this Christmas Day, but without the full puzzle fitting together, she is forced to instead apologise to Mick and play nice.

Janine even invites Shirley and Linda to Christmas lunch.

However, Jada has returned for Christmas and Janine is determined to keep her away from the family party.

Meanwhile, at the dinner table, Shirley chips away and a vicious row breaks out.

Scarlett is struggling with all the lies, but will she finally tell the truth about her mum?

It’s not long before all hell breaks loose in The Vic and Mick’s world crashes down around him.

Will he fight for Linda?

Will he forgive Janine?

We know Mick and Janine are both leaving this Christmas, but will they make it out alive?

Will Lola say yes? (Credit: BBC)

Jay proposes to Lola

Lola wakes up on Christmas morning to find Lexi opening her presents. Jay also has a lovely gift for Lola too and she’s happy to be surrounded by her family.

Billy is pleased that Jay is sticking by Lola, and Jay reveals his big Christmas surprise: he’s going to propose.

With Ben’s help, Jay organises an outdoor Christmas miracle.

He then gets down on one knee and proposes to Lola.

But will she say yes?

Alfie’s plan will not go to, er, plan (Credit: BBC)

Alfie’s grand gesture

Once again Alfie tries to prove himself to Kat by creating Christmas magic for her and the boys.

He plans to abseil down the roof dressed as Santa.

But as ever, it doesn’t go to plan…

Meanwhile, things are tense between Kat and Phil when Bert lets a secret slip and when Phil finds out what’s been going on while he’s been away, what will he decide to do?

Will it be a merry Mitchell Christmas? (Credit: BBC)

Kim ruins Christmas in EastEnders spoilers

With Kim taking charge of the Fox-Branning Christmas lunch, it was never going to run smoothly.

Sure enough, she burns the dinner and they have nothing to eat.

Denise drags them all round to the Mitchells’ with Raymond and it’s not a very merry Christmas as they bicker and quarrel.

However, somehow they make their celebrations work in the end!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

