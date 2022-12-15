EastEnders confirms bombshell return for explosive Christmas episodes

In EastEnders spoilers for Christmas week, Jada Lennox comes back to Walford on Christmas Day, dropping a bombshell on Sharon, Martin and Zack.

As Jada returns with a motive, Janine worries that she’ll say something to Linda.

But, why has Jada returned in EastEnders spoilers?

Jada caused trouble for Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Why did Jada leave Walford?

Viewers will remember that Janine used Jada to try and get Linda to leave Walford.

Janine recorded Jada and threatened to expose the recording if she didn’t help her.

With this, Jada planted empty vodka bottles around Linda’s house.

She then called social services who took Annie away from Linda.

They found Annie covered in bruises and blamed Linda, not knowing that Annie had simply got them from falling over.

Jada felt guilty and told Sharon about what she did, who then proceeded to tell Linda.

She then returned Janine’s money to her and left a note of apology as she prepared to leave Walford, keeping quiet about Janine’s blackmail.

Jada then got on a bus and left Walford for her aunt’s, taking her daughter, Alyssa, with her.

Jada returns to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jada returns on Christmas Day

On Christmas day, Shirley has her heart set on exposing Janine but doesn’t have enough evidence to support her doubts.

Later, Jada arrives back in the Square and catches the eye of Janine who immediately tries to hide her from Linda.

Trying to act innocently, Janine invites Linda and Shirley over for Christmas lunch, pretending that nothing’s wrong.

However, Shirley continues to accuse Janine of everything under the sun, making Janine furious.

Elsewhere, Jada arrives at Sharon’s house for Christmas after being invited over.

However, she breaks the festivities by dropping a bombshell on Sharon, Martin and Zack.

Will Jada’s return cause trouble for Janine?

What bombshell does she drop on Christmas day?

Will Janine be successful in hiding Jada from Linda?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

