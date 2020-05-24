Corrie's Helen Flanagan reveals mental health battle as she encourages fans to open up

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed her mental health battles in an emotional post on Instagram.

The actress is currently on a break from the soap after welcoming her second daughter Delilah in 2018.

And in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, Helen is encouraging fans to open up about their own struggles.

She said: "It's mental health awareness week [heart emoji]. Just wanted to send love to anyone that is struggling at the moment.

"I have struggled at times in my life and so many of my loved ones have.

"Mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and so many people struggle you are not on your own. TALK to someone.

"There are so many people that really care. Mental health is not a weakness and it really does make me so angry when some people are insensitive towards mental health [sic]."

Helen, who also shares daughter Matilda with Scott Sinclair, added: "Do what's right for you, if that's- exercise, yoga, therapy, medication, doing whatever makes you feel good.

Helen Flanagan plays Rosie Webster in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

"Look after yourself [heart emoji] Be KIND and if you can't be kind be quiet. Be careful how you use social media if you're not in a good place.

"Only follow accounts that make you feel good and happy. My favourite accounts are women that inspire me. That are honest and talk openly and all about women empowerment.

"Please talk to someone if you are struggling and be open [heart emoji]"

When will Helen Flanagan return to Corrie?

Helen has said that she does want to return to her role as ditzy Rosie Webster in the soap - just not yet.

Last year she revealed she was too busy being a mum to make a cobbles comeback.

"I miss being on Corrie, but at the moment I'm just so busy," she told the Daily Star Sunday.

"I'm trying to work out when I can go back. I don't know when it'll be. It could be next year but I'm not sure.

"It depends on my girls. My youngest is 16 months. Obviously when you're a mum your kids come first. So it's about finding the right time to do things. Being on a soap means you have a pretty busy schedule."

