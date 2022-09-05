Coronation Street’s Jude Riordan supported by co-stars as he starts ‘big school’

Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman on Coronation Street, has announced that he has started high school this week.

The actor has started Year 7, with today being his first day at his new school (Monday, 5 May, 2022.)

Jude took to Twitter to share the milestone with his followers.

He also gave the other Year 7’s, starting their new school, some encouragement.

Sam also started a new school this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jude Riordan starts a new school

Jude’s tweet showed him in his school uniform, with his older brother in front of him.

On his way out of the door, superhero action figures could be seen waving him goodbye.

The tweet read: “Year 7 here I come! Good luck to all Year 7’s starting high school this week. We can do it.”

Year 7 here I come! Good luck to all Year 7's starting high school this week. We can do it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6hY36X4uPA — Jude Riordan (@JudeRiordan) September 5, 2022

Jude’s followers have been quick to offer him support.

Co-star Jack James Ryan commented: “What a sick picture!! Do be proud big man x”

Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth on the soap, tweeted: “Happy new school, Jude!! x”

Other followers also shared their praise for the young, soap star.

One follower said: “Go and smash it in Year 7, Jude.”

Another praised: “This is the best back to school photo ever! Good luck young man, I’m sure you will be fabulous.”

Sam’s trying to fit in (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s starts high school in Coronation Street

Like Jude, his Coronation Street character Sam also started high school this week.

He ditched his blue, primary school uniform for a grey Weatherfield High one as he posed for a photo to capture his first day of Year 7.

However, this new milestone for Sam, will see him desperately trying to fit in.

This week, Sam does a class presentation on chess, which leaves his fellow classmates to mock him.

Trying to fit in with the ‘cool’ kids, Sam pretends he likes gaming and asks Liam and Jack to play with him.

However, when they put on a football game, Sam quickly shows a lack of enthusiasm.

Later in the week, wanting to make friends and impress his crush, he turns up to Jalena’s birthday party in a football shirt.

Jalena is unimpressed and thinks that Sam doesn’t like chess anymore, ditching him for John.

Sam is devastated.

Will he come to love who he is, without feeling the need to change?

