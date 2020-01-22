Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews leaves fans in stitches as she can't get rid of hiccups

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street, left fans in stitches as she struggled to get rid of her hiccups.

The actress posted a video to her Instagram page.

In the video Sally tries to count to get rid of the hiccups but when it doesn't work she says: "It's just not getting any better."

She then reveals she's tried other methods and says: "Someone give me a shock."

She adds: "It's actually making me laugh quite a lot now."

Viewers were left in stitches at the video.

One wrote: "Funny."

A second commented: "This made my day" with a series of laughing emojis.

A third said:" So funny."

A fourth added a load of laughing emojis.

Sally has been part of Corrie for over 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Sally has been part of Coronation Street since 1986, making her first appearance 34 years ago.

She left in 1991 and made an appearance in 1993 before returning once again in 2015.

Last month, Sally was spotted filming an accident in Blackpool involving a coach.

Also seen filming was Barbara Knox, who plays Rita Tanner, Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor and Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully.

Sally was spotted filming accident scenes last month (Credit: ITV)

A source told Metro.co.uk: "Rita finds herself grappling to get a coach stopped as it heads out of control on a fun day trip to Blackpool.

"With Mary by her side, she manages to bring it to a standstill.

"An ambulance is called as Sean makes a dash to the paramedics who make their way to the injured."

Will everyone be okay?

