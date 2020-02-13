The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 13th February 2020
Coronation Street viewers divided over Beth's reaction to Daniel and Bethany's kiss

By Carena Crawford

Last night Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt shared a passionate kiss and decided to be together.

But they were caught out by Beth Sutherland, who was fuming.

After kissing in his flat, Bethany and Daniel later said goodbye on the street and he told her: "It hurts less when you're around," before kissing her tenderly again.

Bethany and Daniel kissed (Credit: ITV)

Right at that minute Beth rounded the corner bringing Bertie back after babysitting him.

Bethany quickly made her exit without saying anything, but Beth made it clear how she felt.

Beth spat at Daniel: "Don't you ever ask me to babysit again so you can disrespect my niece."

Beth was fuming (Credit: ITV)

"We weren't disrespecting..." Daniel began.

"EVER," Beth interrupted him as she shoved Bertie's pram at Daniel and stormed off.

A speechless Daniel shared a look with a departing Bethany and both clearly knew things weren't going to be plain sailing from here.

Daniel needs to cut her from his life.

Beth was of course upset because her niece Sinead, Daniel's late wife, passed away only four months ago in October.

Daniel was ashamed (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Bethany had shared a kiss while cancer-stricken Sinead was on her death bed, but Sinead forgave him for his indescretion.

Sinead even left a video message for Daniel telling him he should move on and that Bethany was a "lovely girl".

But Beth doesn't want to hear it and has been against Daniel and Bethany from the start.

Fans weren't impressed with Beth's reaction.

Others agreed with Beth, however, and were totally on her side.

Tomorrow night (Friday February 14) Daniel will decide he and Bethany need to cool things down.

But after speaking to Adam Barlow, he realises life is too short and goes to find Bethany in the Rovers.

Announcing to the packed pub that he and Bethany are now an item and everyone had better get used to it, Daniel publicly kisses her.

Daniel and Bethany kiss in front of the pub (Credit: ITV)

Thrilled Bethany responds, despite disapproving looks including from her mother, Sarah, but Beth is set to be very unhappy at this development.

Will she ever give them her blessing? Or is their romance doomed from the start?

With Bethany actress Lucy Fallon leaving the soap imminently, it doesn't look like it'll be happy ever after for her and Daniel...

