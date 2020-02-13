Coronation Street viewers divided over Beth's reaction to Daniel and Bethany's kiss

Last night Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt shared a passionate kiss and decided to be together.

But they were caught out by Beth Sutherland, who was fuming.

After kissing in his flat, Bethany and Daniel later said goodbye on the street and he told her: "It hurts less when you're around," before kissing her tenderly again.

Bethany and Daniel kissed (Credit: ITV)

Right at that minute Beth rounded the corner bringing Bertie back after babysitting him.

Bethany quickly made her exit without saying anything, but Beth made it clear how she felt.

Beth spat at Daniel: "Don't you ever ask me to babysit again so you can disrespect my niece."

Beth was fuming (Credit: ITV)

"We weren't disrespecting..." Daniel began.

"EVER," Beth interrupted him as she shoved Bertie's pram at Daniel and stormed off.

A speechless Daniel shared a look with a departing Bethany and both clearly knew things weren't going to be plain sailing from here.

Daniel needs to cut her from his life.

Beth was of course upset because her niece Sinead, Daniel's late wife, passed away only four months ago in October.

Daniel was ashamed (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Bethany had shared a kiss while cancer-stricken Sinead was on her death bed, but Sinead forgave him for his indescretion.

Sinead even left a video message for Daniel telling him he should move on and that Bethany was a "lovely girl".

But Beth doesn't want to hear it and has been against Daniel and Bethany from the start.

Fans weren't impressed with Beth's reaction.

Beth’s character is fast becoming really difficult to like. Sinead would never want Daniel to stand still the rest of his life 😡 — Amelia Grace 💫 (@corrie_girl_) February 12, 2020

so let me get this straight, beth thinks daniel should be alone forever becuz he is a widower...? she needs to shut it and stay out of it. i wish lucy was staying so there was time to explore daniel and bethany. i love them together. — Katieshellefish (@fisherks) February 12, 2020

Beth's annoying me! Daniel is allowed to move on and be happy. Sinead would want him to move on #Corrie xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) February 12, 2020

I get Beth is angry but I do feel like Daniel has a right to move on & be happy with Bethany. He loved Sinead and he won’t forget her but should be allowed to move forward with out being judged. — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) February 12, 2020

She needs to get over herself..... Sinead forgave him she'd want him to move on. Beth is such a cow at the best of times. Daniel needs to cut her from his life. — Gerri Sernick (Hayles) (@G_Chickie_Serni) February 12, 2020

i have NEVER disliked beth more ☹️ — abbey ⛵️ (@baileysbarlow) February 12, 2020

Beth always angry she jealous of people being happy — Sakib Arain (@SakibArain) February 12, 2020

Others agreed with Beth, however, and were totally on her side.

Can see why Beth is angry, it's too soon after Sinead🙈 I actually like Bethany and Daniel together but will all end in tears as Bethany will be leaving. — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) February 12, 2020

How long ago did Sinead die? Three months? Far too soon. I know everybody grieves differently, but come on. — snark maiden ⛄️ (@ms_christinak) February 12, 2020

Team Beth so right sinead barely cold — Linda Mitchell (@LindaMi44408024) February 12, 2020

Yes Beth is very right to be angry. I would be furious if my niece was not even cold in the ground. Not right this storyline. — Anne Elizabeth Nicol (@Annenicol71Anne) February 13, 2020

Tomorrow night (Friday February 14) Daniel will decide he and Bethany need to cool things down.

But after speaking to Adam Barlow, he realises life is too short and goes to find Bethany in the Rovers.

Announcing to the packed pub that he and Bethany are now an item and everyone had better get used to it, Daniel publicly kisses her.

Daniel and Bethany kiss in front of the pub (Credit: ITV)

Thrilled Bethany responds, despite disapproving looks including from her mother, Sarah, but Beth is set to be very unhappy at this development.

Will she ever give them her blessing? Or is their romance doomed from the start?

With Bethany actress Lucy Fallon leaving the soap imminently, it doesn't look like it'll be happy ever after for her and Daniel...

