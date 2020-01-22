Coronation Street fans wonder if scriptwriters have forgotten about Simon Barlow

Viewers of Coronation Street want to send a search party out for "missing" character Simon Barlow.

Peter Barlow's son hasn't been seen on the cobbles for some time, and fans have accused the soap's scriptwriters of forgetting about him!

Last June, Peter and Simon left on a trip to Carlisle (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews leaves fans in stitches as she can't get rid of hiccups

Writing on Twitter, one frustrated fan said: "It's driving me crazy, where is Simon Barlow? Is he studying somewhere... He's disappeared off the cobbles!"

Where the hell is Simon Barlow?

Another asked: "Has missing Simon Barlow joined the Navy #Corrie @itvcorrie."

A third typed: "Where the hell is Simon Barlow?"

So Sean is back...



Where the hell is Simon Barlow?#Corrie — James 🐝 (@jameskay113) January 6, 2020

@itvcorrie it’s driving me crazy, where is Simon Barlow? Is he studying somewhere...he’s disappeared off the cobbles! — Legsakimbo (@KimClawley) January 14, 2020

Has missing Simon Barlow joined the navy #Corrie @itvcorrie — Liz TAJP O' Driscoll (@o_tajp) January 8, 2020

Read more: This Morning hosts point out 'obvious' flaw in Coronation Street's Jade/Hope storyline

Over on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, a thread about Simon's disappearance prompted more than a hundred comments, with one writing: "He's going through the Corrie teenager phase - disappearing 'into his bedroom' for a few years, like Tracy and a few others did!"

Another guessed: "He went with Peter when Carla was sick and decided to stay on with family or friends for a holiday, I think? But I know that he stayed where they were."

Others agreed that the character is in the Navy, while some are convinced he's at university.

Another fan posted a superimposed photo of Simon holding a sign saying 'anyone missing me? I'm hoping for a storyline soon' - it had more than 700 comments at the time of writing.

Simon's last significant appearance was in June 2019, when he joined Peter and Carla on a trip to Carlisle.

A spokesperson for Corrie declined to comment.

Actor Alex Bain, who has played Simon since 2008, became a dad for the first time in 2018.

Alex was 17 when he welcomed his first daughter Lydia-Rose.

The actor and high school girlfriend Levi Selby, also 17, welcomed the child in December 2018, but reportedly split up shortly after.

Do you know where Simon Barlow is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!