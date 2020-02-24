Coronation Street's Bernie Winter return confirmed

It has been confirmed Bernie Winter, played by Jane Hazlegrove, will be returning to Coronation Street.

Last month, Bernie departed the cobbles after realising her vendetta against paedophile ex-boyfriend Kel was endangering her family.

On the cobbles, Bernie's daughter, Gemma, has been struggling to raise four babies and last week received the news that one of the quads, Aled, has permanent profound hearing loss in both ears.

Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma, has spoken to Digital Spy, about how Gemma really needs her mum now more than ever.

Dolly-Rose explained: "[Gemma] is not massively confident. It is all a front and now she feels more vulnerable than ever.

"She does have people offering to help her but she hates asking for it. She doesn't want to admit she's struggling to get everything done and her mum is not around anymore."

When asked whether Gemma would like to see Bernie back, Dolly-Rose replied: "That is exactly what she needs.

"Bernie knows her better than anyone and it is going to take someone close to her to recognise what she is going through and that this is more than just struggling with the babies, she does need real help to get through this."

According to Digital Spy, a Coronation Street spokesperson has confirmed Bernie would be back at some point.

Bernie arrived in Weatherfield last year when Gemma was pregnant.

Shortly after her arrival she reunited with former flame Kel, who was a stepdad to Gemma and her twin Paul Foreman.

But soon it was revealed Kel had groomed Paul when he was a young boy.

After Bernie discovered the truth, she was determined to expose Kel as a paedophile and went as far as catfishing him.

After pretending to be a young boy online, she live streamed Kel going to meet the young boy in the hope of showing people what he's really like.

However instead of helping, she learnt she could have jeopardised the case.

She decided to leave the street however it seems it won't be long before she returns.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

