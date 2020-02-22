Coronation Street viewers fear little Oliver is set for horrific storyline

Viewers watching Coronation Street last night fear that Leanne and Steve's young son Oliver will be at the heart of a harrowing storyline.

The little lad was the centre of attention as his extended family gathered at the Platts' house to celebrate his third birthday.

But as his nearest and dearest fussed about, the adorable boy couldn't have appeared less interested.

Much was made of the fact that he was napping a lot and, as he was presented with his cake, he was continually coughing.

Fans are now concluding with some dread that Oliver will be revealed to be seriously ill.

Last year Corrie boss Iain MacLeod revealed that the soap would be tackling a heartrending storyline in 2020, explaining "something will happen that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we've done since I've been on the show".

He expanded: "Something horrific occurs that draws in a few different clans on the Street, and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with."

Iain also revealed that this would tie into Liz McDonald's exit (after Beverley Callard revealed her intention to quit last November).

He added: "The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

"Her efforts probably go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield."

Read More: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals stunning hair transformation

Twitter was full of concerned fans after the episode...

Can children stop getting sick. Is it now Oliver? #corrie — Jack Corey (@jack4u2b) February 22, 2020

What was all that with Oliver sleeping and coughing? There seemed to be an unusual amount of emphasis on this, and with the home made video too. Are #Corrie foreshadowing a health SL I wonder? — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) February 22, 2020

This "horrific" story is going to be about Oliver, isn't it? The tiredness and the coughing... #corrie https://t.co/G8RiIRfJHB — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 21, 2020

Read More: Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward teases music comeback

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!