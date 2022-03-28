Coronation Street character Laura has taken the blame for her ex-husband Rick‘s murder, knowing Gary committed the crime.

Gary murdered Rick back in 2019 and last week terminally ill Laura found out what really happened to her loan shark ex.

It looked like she was going to turn Gary into the police. But instead she took the blame for the murder.

Will she die keeping his secret?

Laura was arrested for Rick’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Abi and Toyah fallout will kick off, warns Georgia Taylor

Coronation Street: Rick’s body is found after Laura’s arrested

In tonight’s episode (Monday, March 28) Laura was questioned by police about what happened the day Rick died.

However it was clear they didn’t believe her and think Gary is the one who murdered Rick.

Knowing Gary moved Rick’s body to County’s new training grounds, Laura told the police where they could find Laura.

Later her daughter Kelly was devastated to learn her dad’s body had been found and her mother had been charged with his murder.

Kelly learnt her dad’s body had been found (Credit: ITV)

However she was in disbelief and questioned how her mum could do it.

Soon Gary took the teenager to see her mum in hospital after her health took a bad turn at the police station.

Kelly asked her mum what happened and Laura claimed it was self-defenced explaining they were fighting over money and she knew only one of them would come out of it alive.

Laura also told her the reason she came clean now was because she couldn’t die letting Kelly think her dad was still alive.

Gary killed Rick in 2019 (Credit: (ITV)

After Kelly said goodbye to her mum, Gary wanted to come clean. But Laura pointed out Kelly needed him and Maria.

She told him he needed to live with the guilt and stay quiet about what really happened.

Laura begged Gary to look after Kelly and stay out of trouble.

Coronation Street: Will Laura die taking Gary’s secret to the grave?

Recently Kel Allen, who plays Laura, confirmed her character will die soon in emotional scenes.

She said: “Oh my god, it’s emotional. I get emotional and start filling up just thinking about it.

“What a way to go. When they asked me to come back for this final storyline I couldn’t believe it, it was too good to turn down.

“As an actor to get your teeth stuck into something so heartbreaking, dramatic and even with humour thrown in is just incredible.

“It’s been three years in the running and people have been desperate for the truth to come out but I don’t think they were expecting that twist.

“Because of that twist the death scenes when they come are even more emotionally charged.”

Laura took the blame for Rick’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Phill is secretly plotting against Maria, fans predict

Saying goodbye to the cobbles

Because of that twist the death scenes when they come are even more emotionally charged.

Kel also said she will miss her life on the cobbles.

She added: “For me it’s been an incredible job playing a brilliant character and being part of a storyline that has really engaged the audience.

“The biggest thing I have taken from it is the relationships with the people there.

“Millie is incredible, such a talented actor and she is the daughter I never had.

“I knew Georgia before I joined as we trained together many years ago so it has been brilliant working with her again.

“Also I loved working with Samia, Charlie and Mikey. We are like one big family and I feel blessed to be part of that and I will never forget this experience.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.