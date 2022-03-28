Coronation Street: Phill is secretly plotting against Maria, fans predict

Coronation Street fans are predicting Phill is working for Maria’s competitors and is not to be trusted.

Over the last few months Maria has been desperate to win a place on the local council in order to try and help reduce pollution in the local area.

Recently Fiz‘s boyfriend Phill wanted to help, but fans are predicting he’s actually working against her.

Is Phill really plotting against Maria?

Was Phill really trying to help? (Credit: ITV)

Since Phill’s arrival, fans have come up with numerous theories about Phill and are convinced he’s not to be trusted.

Last week, Phill met with the hairdresser and Kirk and handed her a secret council report after her rival Bernard started using dirty tactics.

But fans don’t trust him and believe he’s secretly been working for Maria’s competitors.

Something dodgy about Phil. Felt it from the start. Mark my words! #Corrie — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 23, 2022

Phil is definitely up to something!#Corrie — pollyk (@joy9kat) March 23, 2022

I don't trust Phil I wander if he's plotting against Maria in secret 🤔#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) March 23, 2022

Can't help thinking there's something dodgy about Phil🤔#corrie — Bethehokey (@aaabbb3) March 23, 2022

However the report appeared to help and Maria was elected to the council.

Meanwhile it was bad news for Phill as he revealed he is likely to lose his job over the leaked report she used. But is all as it seems?

Was he really trying to help, or could it all be part of a bigger plan?

Phill is Fiz’s boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill and Fiz leave the cobbles?

This week, Phill tells Fiz that he can’t afford the renovations on their new house now he no longer has a job.

Fiz gets more bad news when the estate agent tells her the sinkhole on the street it putting people off and she needs to drop the price of No.9.

When the estate agent reveals that he’s lowered the price of the house on Tyrone’s instruction, Phill and Fiz are taken aback but grateful.

Tyrone lowers the asking price of the house (Credit: ITV)

Fiz thanks Ty and tells him that her and Phill will move into the new house sooner to start some of the jobs themselves.

Tyrone is gutted to realise they’ll be leaving so soon.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

