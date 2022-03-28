Coronation Street: Abi and Toyah fallout will kick off, warns Georgia Taylor

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has revealed a ‘huge conflict’ between her character Toyah and Abi.

Last year, Toyah’s fiancé Imran and Abi had a one-night-stand and Abi recently gave birth to their son, unaware she was pregnant.

Currently Toyah has no idea baby Alfie is Imran’s son and both she and Imran have been supporting Abi.

But how will she react if she finds out the truth?

Toyah has no idea Alfie is Imran’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Recently Georgia talked about the turning point in the storyline. As reported in Metro.co.uk, she said: “You have a woman who has given birth to her fourth child and it is the only child she has left and who has given up two children to be adopted, which is something Toyah will never do.

“And then you have Toyah who obviously can’t have children and is desperate to be a mum. So there’s going to be a huge conflict between them based on that as well.”

Is the truth going to come out?

Abi is trying to get custody of her son (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street needs to introduce a refugee family from Ukraine

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Toyah find out the truth?

This week, Toyah goes to the courtroom to support Abi, but Abi and Imran are feeling guilty.

The local authority solicitor lists a host of reasons why Abi is an unfit mother and why Alfie should be taken into care.

Imran pleads Abi’s case, trying to convince the judge that Abi has changed. Will the verdict go Abi’s way?

Toyah tells Imran he’s done all he can to help Abi and it’s time to focus on Elsie’s adoption hearing.

Imran covers his uncertainty and Abi is furious.

When Abi later bans Imran from seeing Alfie, he declares he’ll do whatever it takes to see him, even if it means putting his name on his birth certificate.

Later Imran tells a pleased Toyah that he’s set Abi up with a solicitor free of charge before secretly heading off to register Alfie’s birth.

Kevin finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Colson Smith hints he is quitting the cobbles

Toyah bumps into Abi carrying a package, with Alfie’s paperwork inside. Seeing Abi acting strangely, she assumes she’s back on drugs

Toyah warns Kevin so he decides to go and visit Abi to look for the package.

As she makes tea he finds Alfie’s birth certificate stating Imran is Alfie’s father.

How will he react?

Meanwhile Toyah and Imran sit down with the social worker to discuss adopting Elsie.

But is Imran’s world about to turn upside down? Will Kevin tell Toyah the truth?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.