Coronation Street: Why has Evelyn left? Has Maureen Lipman left the soap?

Coronation Street resident Evelyn Plummer decided to go away.

Evelyn headed to the tram station with her dog Cerberus, but has she gone for good?

What do we know about her exit from Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: Evelyn leaves for Cornwall

Last week Roy was upset when he learnt Hayley‘s belongings, including her red anorak, had been given away to charity.

When Evelyn gave Roy one of his own trains to him for his birthday, she revealed she got it from a charity shop and they realised that Hayley’s stuff could be at that charity shop.

They went to the shop but had no luck finding Hayley’s coat.

However when Evelyn thought shop worker Joy had taken the coat for herself, she took it off her.

Later Evelyn took the anorak to Roy but he confirmed it was not Hayley’s.

Joy came to Roy’s cafe and they both apologised for what happened.

Roy and Evelyn set out to find Hayley’s red anorak (Credit: ITV)

When Joy mentioned they needed another volunteer at the shop, Roy put Evelyn forward.

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, September 26 2022) Evelyn went for her first shift at the charity shop, but it became clear Joy was getting on her nerves and she left.

When she went into Dev’s shop Ches found Evelyn telling him he needed to look after Hope, as Fiz and Tyrone were out.

She furiously walked away.

Later Asha ran into Evelyn taking Cerberus and her suitcase to the tram station.

She said she was going to see an old friend. When Asha asked who, Evelyn said “the friend who lives furthest away, that’s who.”

Has Evelyn gone for good?

Evelyn left Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Has Evelyn gone for good?

Spoilers reveal that Evelyn has gone to Cornwall for a few days.

But will she be gone for longer?

When will Evelyn be back?

It has not been revealed when Evelyn will be back on-screen, but currently Dame Maureen Lipman is working on a different role.

Maureen Lipman is starring in a one-woman play called Rose.

The show ran at the Hope Mill Theatre from August 30 until September 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

Currently Rose is on at Park Theatre and is running there from September 13 until October 15.

Her friends and co-stars Denise Welch, Jane Hazlegrove and Sally Dynevor went to see the show.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street and who’s coming to Weatherfield in 2022?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.