Recognise Coronation Street’s Dr Handley? Actor Geoffrey Newland is a soap legend!

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 7, 2022) Dr Handley will come to the rescue as he treats James at the hospital.

However, this isn’t Geoffrey Newland’s first appearance in the soap.

The actor has actually played a part in a number of major storylines on the cobbles.

Who is Dr Graham Handley and where have you seen Geoffrey Newland before?

Dr Handley helps James after his cardiac arrest (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Dr Handley?

Dr Handley is a heart specialist who often treats the residents of Coronation Street.

Tonight, Dr Handley treats James Bailey after he suffers a cardiac arrest on the football pitch.

The footballer collapses at the Rovers’ charity football match, with Ed and Michael calling and ambulance whilst performing CPR.

Later, in the hospital, Dr Handley soon comes to James’ bedside and tells the Bailey family that James has a condition called cardiomyopathy.

He needs an operation to fit an ICD.

The Baileys are distraught as James goes off for his operation.

Who plays Dr Handley in Coronation Street?

Dr Handley is played by Geoffrey Newland.

Geoffrey is a Scottish film, television and theatre actor.

The actor has starred in big titles such as Kursk, Outlander, Spooks and Demons.

He has also had roles in soaps such as EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City, Doctors and Casualty.

In EastEnders he played Dermot Haynes back in 2016.

Meanwhile in Emmerdale, he has had three different roles in the soap between 2012 and 2018.

Geoffrey was also the narrator on TV series documentary 999: Killer on the Line?

Geoffrey regularly appears in Coronation Street hospital scenes, treating different patients in major storylines.

Dr Handley treated Tim (Credit: ITV)

Which storylines has Dr Handley been in?

Dr Handley first made an appearance in December 2021.

He worked at a private hospital in which Curtis Delamere had an appointment to try and get his ‘heart condition’ treated.

Steve had paid for him to go private as the other NHS doctors hasn’t been able to provide him with a cure.

However, at the appointment, Dr Handley soon told Curtis that nothing was wrong with his heart and that he’d been suffering from a factitious mental disorder.

Eventually, Curtis’ girlfriend, Emma, discovered that he had been lying about the heart condition after Tyrone‘s daughter Ruby took one of his ‘heart pills’ only to find out that they were fakes.

Dr Handley referred Curtis to a psychologist (Credit: ITV)

Dr Handley soon returned to the cobbles to come to the assistance of Tim.

After a minor heart attack, Tim struggled and made an appointment with Dr Handley at Weatherfield General.

He told him that his arteries were blocked and that he needed a triple bypass.

Tim was left feeling sick with worry and debated not going through with the operation.

However, Tim finally decided on having the bypass and set foot on the road to recovery.

Dr Handley was last seen in this storyline on video call to Sally and Tim as they asked whether they could resume with their sex life, after Tim’s surgery.

