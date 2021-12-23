Coronation Street spoilers: Tim seeks comfort in Aggie after devastating health news

Coronation Street spoilers for January reveal Tim Metcalfe is set to get some devastating news about his health.

But instead of seeking comfort with wife Sally, he turns to neighbour Aggie Bailey.

As Sally begins to get suspicious, will Tim admit the truth?

Tim and Sally are on a health kick (Credit: ITV)

New year, new you for Tim and Sally

The couple decide to kick off 2022 with a new health regime. It starts well with a smoothie and a health check at the doctors.

But while Sally thinks they’ve both passed their MOT with flying colours, it’s clear Tim is hiding something.

He’s later seen making a mysterious appointment behind Sally’s back, and then he lies he has to work rather than join Sally for a run. What is going on?

It soon becomes clear when Tim gets a text confirming his cardiology appointment at 3pm.

The consultant has bad news for Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim gets bad news at the hospital

But while a nervous Tim attends the appointment alone, Sally has found out from Peter that Tim isn’t working at all. Realising he lied, Sally is worried.

Back at the hospital, Tim is getting bad news: he needs an angiogram. Shocked, he rushes out and doesn’t realise he’s dropped his wallet.

Aggie finds it and returns it to him, but he begs her not to tell Sally he was at the hospital as he doesn’t want to worry her.

However, Sally’s mind has run away with her and she thinks his lies mean he doesn’t want to be seen out with her.

Sally is worried for her marriage, but Tim is worried for his life (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Sally on the rocks?

Still keeping his secret to himself, Tim heads off with Aggie for support to get his results. He’s devastated to learn he needs a triple heart bypass.

The consultant warns Tim that without an operation his next heart attack could be fatal, but struggling to cope with the diagnosis, Tim is in denial.

Aggie begs him to listen and confide in Sally, but he still refuses to open up.

Sal’s sexy suggestion doesn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Sally’s heartbreak

Things get worse for poor Sal when she proposes a sexy night in and Tim refuses.

Sally is really hurt and fears her marriage is in trouble. Will Tim finally reveal the truth?

Or will he keep turning to Aggie in his hour of need? Will Aggie provide the comfort he craves? And will Sally start to suspect there’s something more between the neighbours?

