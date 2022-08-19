Aaron silhouette question mark Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Who is Aaron’s dad? 6 shocking theories

Fans have come up with their own theories

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Coronation Street character Aaron Sandford was introduced earlier this year when he met Summer Spellman at a diabetes support group.

The two teens have grown close and began a relationship.

However Summer started to become suspicious as Aaron began showing up with different injuries.

This week Aaron confessed to Summer that his dad is an alcoholic and he occasionally lashes out and gets violent.

Summer wanted Aaron to tell someone, but he didn’t want anyone to know.

But who is Aaron’s dad? Fans think we may have seen Aaron’s dad on-screen before and have come up with a number of different theories.

Aaron smiling at Kevin Coronation Street
Aaron is being abused by his father (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Aaron’s dad?

Sean and Frank talk outside the house in Coronation Street
Frank dated Sean (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street: Frank Bardsley

Recently Sean Tully was dating a man named Frank and their relationship seemed to be going well.

However when Sean introduced Frank to his 14-year-old son Dylan, it became clear they didn’t have much in common.

After Sean and Frank went to watch Dylan in a football game, Sean caught Frank yelling at Dylan.

Sean immediately ended their relationship.

But one fan thinks Frank could be Aaron’s abusive father.

coronation street spoilers
Harvey is in prison (Credit: ITV)

2. Coronation Street: Harvey Gaskell

Another theory is that Harvey Gaskell could be Aaron’s dad.

Fans know drug lord Harvey terrorised Leanne Battersby and her son Simon after they were roped into delivering drugs.

He escaped prison to go after Leanne, but while he was out he murdered Natasha Blakeman.

Harvey was taken back to prison.

However one fan thinks Harvey could be Aaron’s dad.

It is believed Harvey is still in prison so this seems unlikely, but anything is possible in soapland.

Corrie Stu looks serious
Stu is also in prison (Credit: ITV)

3. Stu Carpenter

Another theory is that Stu Carpenter is Aaron’s dad.

We first saw Stu on-screen last year, however at the time he was living on the streets.

He was given a job at Speed Daal by Yasmeen and offered him a home.

But one fans thinks he could be Aaron’s dad.

Stu has mentioned his ex-wife and daughter who have both been on-screen, but has never mentioned having a son.

It is also worth noting he is currently back in prison so it seems like he isn’t Aaron’s dad.

But again, anything is possible.

4. Detective Lennox

It was recently revealed that Stu went to prison for the murder of a woman named Charlie, who he had been having an affair with.

Although Stu admitted to the crime and served time in prison, he claims he didn’t actually do it and was forced to confess by a police officer called Detective Lennox.

Detective Lennox retired under suspicious circumstances. However one fan believes Detective Lennox could be Aaron’s dad.

Actor Martin Hancock is returning to Corrie as Spider (Credit: ITV)
Spider returned last month (Credit: ITV)

5. Spider Nugent

Another theory is that Spider Nugent could be Aaron’s dad.

Spider returned to Weatherfield last month but it’s been clear he’s hiding something.

Could he be Aaron’s dad? One fan seems to think so.

Stephen showed off his temper in Coronation Street last week - but is he connected to Aaron? (Credit: ITV)
Audrey’s son Stephen also returned recently (Credit: ITV)

6. Stephen Reid

Stephen Reid is another past character who recently returned to Weatherfield.

Viewers have seen Stephen lose him temper before with Kevin Webster.

This left some viewers wondering if Aaron could be Stephen’s secret son.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Do you have any theories?


Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

