Coronation Street fans are demanding on know where Izzy Armstrong has disappeared to.

The Underworld machinist is played by actress Cherylee Houston in the ITV soap.

Where is Izzy in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

However she has only made one appearance in the show this year.

Records show Cherylee appeared in February 23’s edition of the soap – and no others this year.

In fact her last batch of episodes were in summer 2021.

One fan asked on DS Forums: “I know that the actress was shielding throughout the pandemic, but she has only made one appearance so far this year via video link back in February.

“None of the characters even mention Izzy now. Is Houston returning to the show?”

A second tweeted: “I’m still worried about Izzy is she still working from home #Corrie.”

Coronation Street: Where is Izzy Armstrong?

A third said: “Maybe with her condition she still doesn’t feel safe.

“Just because Covid isn’t mentioned every night, and restrictions have gone, Covid is still out there.”

Another asked: “Anyone asked where Izzy is? Has she been murdered by that traffic warden bloke? #corrie.”

Actress Cherylee has connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It has forced her to shield at home for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

However she has made several appearances – via video call and in person since restrictions were eased.

Cherylee has appeared on Coronation Street sporadically since the pandemic began (Credit: ITV)

But that appears to have stopped now.

The actress previously confirmed that she did want to make a permanent return to the soap.

Last year, a fan questioned when they could next see her back on their screens.

She replied: “A little while yet I’m afraid…”

Another asked if at least Cherylee is coming back to the Manchester-based soap and she confirmed she is.

“Oh yes,” Cherylee responded at the time.

