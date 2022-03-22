Is Izzy Armstrong still in Coronation Street? What is she up to?

Izzy Armstrong joined Coronation Street back in 2010, as the first member of her family in Weatherfield. She was soon followed by dad Owen and sister Katy, and eventually by her estranged mum, Linda Hancock.

Izzy was the first full-time character in Coronation Street to be disabled, and a wheelchair user.

She first arrived as a love interest for Kirk Sutherland. She’d met him online and arranged to meet him in the Rovers, but Kirk had used a photo of Jason Grimshaw as his profile pic.

When Izzy approached Jason and he didn’t know anything about the date, she was confused. So needless to say, she and Kirk didn’t hit it off!

But Izzy did have a spark with Gary Windass.

Though she and Kirk went on a few dates and he got her a job in the factory, they didn’t last and instead Izzy started a romance with Gary.

She helped him through his PTSD, though their relationship hit a stumbling block when Gary became overprotective of his girlfriend and even took her wheelchair away in an attempt to ‘keep her safe’ and stop her going outside.

But they reunited on Christmas Day. Aww

Family plans

Izzy was delighted when she got pregnant, though she miscarried. Aware that being pregnant again could cause complications, Izzy and Gary asked Tina McIntyre to be a surrogate for them.

But that wasn’t plain sailing either.

Gary developed feelings for Tina, and even made a pass at her. When Izzy found out – just as Tina went into labour – she and Gary fell apart.

And all the rows made Tina determined to keep baby Jake.

Eventually, Tina handed over the tot, and Gary and Izzy reunited.

Doing time

When Izzy started using cannabis as pain relief, she got into trouble with the police.

Things escalated and she ended up being arrested and assaulting a police officer. She even lost her temper in court, which did not go down well!

Izzy ended up in prison for a short stint.

Who plays Izzy Armstrong in Coronation Street?

Izzy is played by actress Cherylee Houston. She studied acting at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester.

After she graduated, Cherylee was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Determined not to let the diagnosis get in the way of her plans for her acting career, she landed a role in Doctors, followed by appearances in Holby City, The Bill, Emmerdale and Little Britain.

She’s also appeared in the BBC Radio 4 drama series Tinsel Girl.

Cherylee was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours List for services to drama and to people with disabilities.

Is Izzy still in Coronation Street?

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Cherylee had to shield because of her health issues.

When she was able to return to filming, Corrie bosses wrote a story involving Izzy suffering discrimination at work thanks to not being able to return to the factory.

Cherylee was able to film her scenes at home and her real-life partner, comedian Toby Hadoke, even appeared as Izzy’s neighbour.

Since then Izzy has been seen on video calls with her mum Linda, who recently returned to the cobbles for a short stint.

We hope to see her back in the show again soon!

