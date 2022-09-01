Coronation Street: When is Julia Goulding due on maternity leave? Is Shona leaving?

Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding is currently expecting her second child with her husband Ben Silver.

The actress has played Shona Platt in the soap since 2016.

Shona went off-screen at the beginning of 2020 as Julia went on maternity leave with her first child.

But what do we know about Julia’s maternity leave this time and will Shona be leaving?

Coronation Street: Julia Goulding pregnant

Julia revealed she was pregnant with her second child in June 2022 as she appeared at the British Soap Awards.

Discussing her pregnancy at the time, she told OK! Julia said the team at ITV have already got her old maternity clothes out from her first pregnancy.

She said: “It’s been quite hard to keep it secret and they’ve dug out my maternity clothes from three years ago, so it’s all systems go again.”

Julia and her husband Ben are already parents to their son, Franklin, who was born in November 2019.

When is Julia Goulding due to go on maternity? Is Shona leaving?

When Julia went on maternity leave with her first child, her Corrie character Shona was written out of the soap.

On-screen Shona had been shot and ended up suffering a head injury. She lost the memory of the last few years of her life – including marrying husband David.

Shona went 0ff-screen as the character went into a rehabilitation centre. She didn’t want David to visit, as she couldn’t remember him.

Shona is back living on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

A few months later David was able to visit Shona and gradually she began to regain her memories.

She moved back onto the cobbles and in with her friend Roy Cropper.

Eventually she moved back in with David.

However the details of Shona’s exit this time have not yet been revealed, or even if the character will be leaving!

It is possible Shona will stay in Weatherfield but won’t be seen on-screen.

We will just have to wait and see!

