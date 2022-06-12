Julia Goulding is pregnant with baby number two, the Coronation Street star has confirmed..

The 37-year-old actress, who plays Shona Platt in the ITV soap, admitted it was hard to keep the new baby a secret.

She discussed her growing bump as she walked the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2022 on Saturday night (June 11).

Julia Goulding showed off her bump on the red carpet (Credit: Splash News)

Julia Goulding shows off baby bump

Speaking to OK!, Julia said the team at ITV have already got her old maternity clothes out from her first pregnancy.

Read more: Letitia Dean reveals her dad has died as she pays poignant tribute at British Soap Awards

She explained: “It’s been quite hard to keep it secret and they’ve dug out my maternity clothes from three years ago, so it’s all systems go again.”

Her bump was very visible, as she wore a tight black dress with a subtle zebra print.

Covering things up at Corrie

But she thinks she was bigger when she was pregnant with son Franklin, who is two and a half.

It’s been quite hard to keep it secret and they’ve dug out my maternity clothes from three years ago, so it’s all systems go again.

She added: “It’s generally up to the director or costume department to sort of try and conceal it a bit. Obviously, I’m not as big, I’m used to being a lot bigger when I had Franklin.

“So yeah, it’s been alright so far, we’ve managed to keep it to ourselves. I think we’ve done something right, thank goodness!”

Julia plays Shona Platt in Coronation Street. (Credit: ITV)

Julia announced the birth of her first baby, Franklin Wolf, in 2019.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

She shared a photo on social media, writing: ‘Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Goulding (@julia_goulding)

Julia added: “Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world.

“Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He’s changed our lives for the better in every way.

“I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!