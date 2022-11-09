Coronation Street: What’s wrong with Tyrone? Is he still haunted by ex Kirsty’s abuse?

Coronation Street resident Tyrone Dobbs has lashed out more than once recently.

He ended up punching Nick Tilsley last week and this week he slapped a journalist.

But what is wrong with Tyrone?

Tyrone punched Nick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tyrone’s outbursts

Recently Fiz and Tyrone learnt that someone has been writing a book about Fiz’s killer ex and Hope’s dad, John Stape, which is being serialised in the Gazette.

They were horrified when they found out the journalist had been chatting to Hope through a game to get information about her dad and her life.

Last week, Hope became upset after some kids at school began bullying her about her dad.

When her friend Sam brought her home, Fiz had a go at Sam. However Sam’s dad Nick saw what was happening and said it was best for Hope to keep away from her son.

Later, Tyrone punched Nick.

In Monday’s episode (November 7) Tyrone found out the journalist was having a Q&A about the book.

He went to the event and when he heard the journalist suggest that Fiz was complicit in John’s crimes, Tyrone slapped him.

The journalist agreed not to press charged against Tyrone.

Tyrone slapped the journalist (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Tyrone?

But in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, November 7) a video of Tyrone hitting the journalist had gone viral online.

Fiz and Tyrone discussed with Adam about taking the journalist to court.

However they found out if they lost the case it would cost them around £200k in legal fees.

Fiz and Tyrone decided they couldn’t afford it and told Hope that the book is still going to be published.

Hope was upset and wanted to get out of the house.

Meanwhile things got worse for Tyrone when he got arrested for assault.

Later Tyrone returned home and told Fiz he was sick of people walking over him.

He pointed out that a few weeks ago when Aaron’s dad Eric turned up hurling abuse at him, he just froze, like he did with his ex-girlfriend Kirsty.

Fiz said what happened with Kirsty wasn’t his fault. But is Tyrone still haunted by his abusive ex?

Tyrone was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Who is Kirsty in Coronation Street? What did she do to Tyrone?

Kirsty and Tyrone met in 2011 and they began dating.

After she moved in with Tyrone she showed her violent side and began abusing him.

Kirsty fell pregnant with Tyrone’s baby and in September 2012 she gave birth to a daughter, who they named Ruby.

But Kirsty left Tyrone’s name off her birth certificate.

She continued to abuse Tyrone and he proposed to her, so when they got married he could get his name put on Ruby’s birth certificate.

Meanwhile Tyrone embarked on a secret affair with Fiz and she tried to help him get away from Kirsty.

When Kirsty found out about Fiz and Tyrone on her hen night, she was furious.

She decided to expose them on her and Tyrone’s wedding day.

Kirsty abused Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Later back at the house, Tyrone attempted to get Ruby but when Kirsty tried to hit him she fell down the stairs.

Eileen and Julie went round to see if everything was okay and found Tyrone at the top of the stairs and Kirsty at the bottom. She then accused Tyrone of abusing her.

For a while Kirsty continued to tell people Tyrone abused and Tyrone was taken to trial.

But when Kirsty found herself screaming at Ruby, who was crying, she feared she would hurt her.

She took Ruby to the court and admitted the truth.

Kirsty went to prison for 12 months and was released.

She stayed away from Tyrone and Ruby, but last year Tyrone learnt Kirsty died of an aneurysm.

