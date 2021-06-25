Kirsty Soames was in Coronation Street from 2011 until 2013, but who is she and what happened between her and Tyrone?

Who is Kirsty Soames in Coronation Street?

Kirsty is the abusive ex-girlfriend of Tyrone Dobbs and biological mother of Ruby Dobbs.

She was played by actress Natalie Gumede from September 2011 until April 2013.

What happened between her and Tyrone?

Tommy Duckworth met Kirsty when on a night out with Tyrone and Kirk. Tommy paid Kirsty to flirt with Ty to boost his self-esteem.

Tyrone planned a date with Kirsty, but eventually Tommy confessed what he did and Tyrone was gutted.

However Kirsty soon arrived on Tyrone’s doorstep saying she genuinely liked him.

Later Kirsty got into a feud with Tyrone’s friend and housemate Tina McIntyre.

Kirsty began abusing Tyrone (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kirsty ended up moving in with Tyrone, but it wasn’t long before she started showing her violent side.

She began regularly physically abusing Tyrone, however she would later apologise to Tyrone and promised to seek help.

Kirsty soon fell pregnant and gave birth to Ruby in 2012.

Ruby was born in 2012 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Tyrone proposed to Kirsty to try and get custody of Ruby, as Kirsty left his name off the birth certificate.

Kirsty’s abuse and manipulation continued to get worse and soon Tyrone embarked on a secret affair with Fiz.

However on Kirsty’s hen night, she discovered Tyrone’s secret phone and the messages between him and Fiz.

Kirsty discovered Tyrone and Fiz had been seeing each other (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

On her wedding day she exposed Tyrone and Fiz’s affair.

Later back at the house, Tyrone attempted to get Ruby but when Kirsty tried to hit him she fell down the stairs.

Eileen and Julie went round to see if everything was okay and found Tyrone at the top of the stairs and Kirsty at the bottom. She then accused Tyrone of abusing her.

What happened to Kirsty?

It was revealed that Kirsty’s father Edwin had been abusive to her and her mother, Alison, through Kirsty’s childhood.

Fiz and Tina knew that Kirsty was lying about Tyrone abusing her and they tried to convince Kirsty’s mum Alison to confront her daughter.

Kirsty admitted the real truth, however Alison didn’t go to the police.

On the first day of Tyrone’s trial, Kirsty was furious that her friend Julie had left Ruby in the care of Sally Webster. She ended up lashing out and hitting Julie.

Tyrone went to trial (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

When left alone with a crying Ruby, Kirsty lost her temper and screamed at her infant daughter.

Fearing she could hurt the little girl, Kirsty went down to the court and admitted she was lying all along and Ruby would be safe with Tyrone.

Tyrone was released and Kirsty taken into custody. Kirsty went to prison for 12 months and was later released.

Kirsty went to prison for 12 months (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It was later believed that Kirsty had been sending harassing text messages to Tyrone, however it turned out to be Maria Connor.

It was revealed that Kirsty was living abroad.

