Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone and Fiz headed for split as he lashes out again?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday November 7th), it seems as though Tyrone and Fiz might be in trouble as his temper gets the better of him again.

While Fiz attempts to stop the book from being published, Tyrone violently lashes out at those responsible.

Could Tyrone’s fury push Fiz and Hope away?

Elsewhere, Sam continues his quest to meet Harvey.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Tyrone’s fury gets the better of him, and he takes a swing at the journalist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone hits out

As the week begins, Adam and Fiz are trying to minimise the damage of the John Stape book.

They meet with the publishers and Fiz begs them to at least remove Hope’s name from the book.

Meanwhile, at the garage, Tyrone find a leaflet advertising a Q&A with the book’s writer.

He heads to the hotel where the Q&A is being held.

As Tyrone watches, the journalist suggests to his audience that Fiz may have been complicit in John Stape’s crimes.

Incensed, Tyrone leaps onto the stage.

He hits the journalist, hard, around the face.

The hotel manager calls the police.

Later Adam tells Fiz that the police have arrested Tyrone for assault.

Fiz begs the journalist not to press charges.

Fiz may have talked the journalist out of pressing charges, but worse is yet to come (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone and Fiz to split as they row?

The police let Tyrone go without charge.

They tell him that Fiz managed to talk the journalist round.

At home, Tyrone and Fiz have a blazing row.

She tells Tyrone that the video of him punching the journalist has gone viral.

As a result, the publishers have brought the book’s release date forward to the end of the week.

Can Fiz and Tyrone’s relationship survive?

Leanne urges Nick to consider letting Sam meet with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam seeks an alternative route to Harvey

In the café, Sam tells Roy that he has been reading about restorative justice.

He explains that he wants to visit Harvey in prison, and asks if Roy will go with him.

Later, Roy tells Nick.

Leanne urges Nick that he let Sam visit Harvey, telling him that it might give the boy a sense of closure.

What will Nick decide?

Summer reassures Billy that her choice to move out had nothing to do with him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy worries about Summer

Todd visits the flat and finds that Summer is moving her things out.

In the Rovers, Billy tells Todd that he’s been too overbearing and may have pushed Summer away.

Todd tells Summer that Billy is really hurt.

Later, Summer reassures Billy, telling him that she loves him and will miss living with him.

Tracy is upset that Amy is moving out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy moves out

Over at No.1, Tracy begs Amy not to move out.

Unfortunately, her mind is made up.

She and Jacob move into the flat at the builder’s yard with Summer and Aaron.

Max has his first shift at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Max and Daryan make a mess

It’s Max and Daryan’s first day at work, at Speed Daal.

The pair quickly cause chaos when Max bumps into Daryan, who drops cutlery everywhere.

Can the pair make their new jobs work?

