Coronation Street: What are Gemma and Chesney’s quads called? How old are they?

Coronation Street quads Aled, Bryn, Llio and Carys made an appearance in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 21).

But how old are they now and what’s the story behind their dramatic birth in Coronation Street?

The quads sure do keep Gemma and Ches busy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: How old are Gemma and Chesney’s quads?

Gemma discovered she was pregnant in April 2019.

However, as she started to feel very ill, she went to the hospital.

A scan confirmed that she was pregnant with quadruplets leaving both Gemma and her boyfriend Chesney in shock.

Gemma continued with the pregnancy and in October she went into early labour whilst on a trip in Wales.

She first went into labour in a cable cart and ended up giving birth to her first baby, while she was in the air.

Gemma named her first baby, a son, Aled after one of the paramedics who helped her while she was in labour.

His name was also chosen as a reference to singer Aled Jones who performed the song Walking in the Air.

The rest of the babies were born in a hospital in Llandudno.

Gemma and Chesney decided to name all of their children after the paramedics and nurses that helped them with the birth.

The quads – two boys and two girls – are now three years old.

The quads are the face of Freshco (Credit: ITV)

The Freshco Four

Gemma and Ches’s quads were the face of Freshco aka The Freshco Four.

Being offered £60,000, Gemma and Chesney agreed to have their children become the face of a new Freshco campaign.

After having a couple of photoshoots, Gemma and Ches attended a photoshoot at a fancy hotel but ended up sleeping in a hotel room because they were so tired after looking after the quads.

However, this made Ches miss his shift, getting him fired from his job at Prima Doner.

When the couple were shown the photos from the shoot, they were furious.

Their faces had been swapped for those of a another couple.

Whilst the official campaign had Ches and Gemma’s faces on it, they were highly photoshopped.

Gemma was devastated and demanded for their contract with Freshco to be ended.

Later, Ches and Gemma attended an event where the quads were used in a video to big up the Freshco brand.

Chesney was furious and told everyone at the event about the realities of being a parent to quads.

They were tired and Freshco hadn’t supported them through the campaign at all.

Their Frescho manager, Tara, ended their contract with the supermarket as they had thrown dirt on the shop’s name.

Ches and Gemma have helped Aled through his journey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: One of the quads is deaf

One of the quads – Aled – was born deaf.

Ches and Gemma often use sign language as a way of communicating with him.

However, Aled also has a cochlear implant.

Ches and Gemma’s friend Freda, who is also deaf, felt strongly against the implant and took drastic measures of locking herself and Aled in the community centre.

She wanted him to miss his operation.

However, Gemma managed to get Aled another appointment, and the implant was later fitted.

