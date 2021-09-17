Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Aled is snatched, but will Gemma be able to get him back before he misses his operation.

In next week’s scenes George shows Freda the Order of Service for Norris’s funeral.

When Freda points out that he’s got Norris’s date of birth wrong, George is mortified.

However things get worse for Freda. She later learns that Gemma has gone to the hospital to meet other mum’s whose kids have cochlear implants and struggles to hide her annoyance.

Gemma assures Freda that after the operation, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people.

When Bernie asserts that Aled will be normal once he’s had his operation, Freda is hurt.

Coronation Street spoilers: Freda takes Aled

With Gemma stressed, Freda offers to take Aled out for a walk.

However she’s left further upset when she overhears Bernie and Ches discussing the hassle of attending deaf groups and how they want Aled to talk properly and fit in.

When Freda doesn’t return with little Aled, a panicky Gemma confides in Roy that she fears she’s taken her son.

As Gemma asserts that they need to find Aled and get him to hospital before he misses his operation, an emotional Freda is in the community centre with Aled, showing him a website dedicated to successful deaf people.

When she sees Gemma at the window, she signs that she’s busy.

Gemma enlists the help of the interpreter, who’s arrived to discuss Norris’s funeral plans.

Gemma does her best to get through to Freda but she refuses to hand Aled over.

As Chesney arrives, will they be able to get Freda to come out before Aled misses his operation?

