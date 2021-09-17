Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Gail returns from Thailand.

Back in June, Gail left the cobbles to go to Thailand as she was becoming stressed with her children’s constant drama.

However she will soon be making her way back to the street.

This week, Freda broke the news to cobbles residents that Norris Cole had died.

Coronation Street spoilers: Gail returns home

Gail is back (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Gail returns from Thailand and Audrey is thrilled to have her daughter back home.

The next day mourners gather in the church for Norris’s funeral. Audrey hands round a hip flask full of tequila.

Gail attends Norris’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is new character Mia and what has actress Madeleine Edmondson been in?

As Mary takes a huge swig, Gail watches with concern.

Norris’s funeral

After Rita delivers a heart-warming eulogy about he best friend, Billy reads a letter left by Norris.

Freda and Mary are touched by his words.

After teasing that the paperboy outside the Kabin contains a secret, Norris finishes by revealing that Rita use to secretly have her hair coloured by Claudia.

Rita delivers a heart-warming eulogy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street: ‘Tyrone is pathetic, he made his bed, he needs to lie in it’

Audrey rounds on Rita for her betrayal.

Later, Norris’s wake takes place, but the mood is ruined by Audrey and Rita’s row.

Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian make a discovery?

Outside the Kabin Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian gather to unlock the secret Norris hid in the paperboy.

However as they struggle to get it open, Mary has an idea.

She goes off and returns with a chainsaw. She decapitates the paperboy, what secrets will the find inside?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!