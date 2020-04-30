Coronation Street viewers feel sick as Geoff calls himself 'Daddy' to Yasmeen

Coronation Street viewers were left feeling sick after Geoff Metcalfe referred to himself as "Daddy" in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 29).

For months, Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen and in last night's episodes he continued his cruel campaign.

Recently, Yasmeen discovered she had caught chlamydia. Knowing full well she hasn't slept with anyone else, it must mean that Geoff gave it to her.

Geoff blamed Yasmeen for the STI (Credit: ITV Hub)

However Geoff denied it and accused Yasmeen of cheating, despite the fact he's been sleeping with escorts.

In last night's episode of Corrie, he 'forgave' Yasmeen and offered to get them some nice food for dinner. But he soon turned nasty once again when he caught Yasmeen hiding clothes away in a cupboard through his secret camera.

When he got home, he pretended to need a marinating bowl from the cupboard. But in a panic, Yasmeen said she couldn't remember where the key was.

Geoff called himself "Daddy" (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street receives 10 Ofcom complaints over Geoff's twisted abuse of Yasmeen

Geoff replied saying: "Well you better find it, Baby. 'Cause Daddy's waiting. And Daddy means business."

Disgusted, viewers went onto social media claiming Geoff made them 'feel sick'.

When Geoff referred to himself as Daddy i was a bit sick in my mouth #Corrie — Stuart McCullagh (@stumccullagh) April 29, 2020

Geoff calling himself daddy 🤮 #corrie — 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐚 (@LeeaKirstee) April 29, 2020

Geoff referring to himself as daddy made my stomach churn #Corrie — Mrs T (@JulieTh69428995) April 29, 2020

Geoff calling Yasmeen baby and himself daddy is actually enough to make me feel sick #Corrie — Cassandra 🐷 (@CassandraJCook) April 29, 2020

NOOO, Geoff knows all about Yasmeen's emergency get away bag. Also calling himself 'Daddy' now seriously? #Corrie 🤮 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) April 29, 2020

Just been a little bit sick in my mouth listening to Geoff referring to himself as “daddy”. 🤮🤢 #corrie — Rachel (@RachelNorline) April 29, 2020

Geoff destroys Yasmeen's clothes

Eventually Geoff grew tired of Yasmeen looking for the 'missing' key and grabbed it out of her pocket.

When he opened the cupboard, he found Yasmeen's hidden stash of clothes.

Geoff burned Yasmeen's clothes (Credit: ITV Hub)

Yasmeen desperately tried to explain she packed the suitcase for Zeedan's wedding and never got to unpack, but Geoff was having none of it.

Geoff calling Yasmeen baby and himself daddy is actually enough to make me feel sick.

He punished his wife by emptying the suitcase into a bin and setting her clothes on fire.

However, Sally witnessed an upset Yasmeen standing by her destroyed clothes. Does she suspect something's wrong?

Yasmeen attacks Geoff

At the end of this week, Sally invites Geoff and Yasmeen to the Bistro reopening.

When they go to leave, Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a dress she's clearly uncomfortable in. Geoff steers her towards the Rovers for a drink and Yasmeen is shocked to learn Geoff is paying for Sally and Tim's wedding.

Yasmeen is forced to defend herself (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Melanie Hill appears to take a swipe at her Coronation Street storylines

When they get home, he cruelly states that the dress he gave her was meant for one of his escorts. Soon things get worse when Yasmeen grabs a bottle of wine off the table.

As Geoff tries to get it back, a struggle ensues. Yasmeen is forced to defend herself and Geoff ends up slumped on the floor.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you been following Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.