Coronation Street receives 10 Ofcom complaints over Geoff's twisted abuse of Yasmeen

Coronation Street has received 10 Ofcom complaints over Geoff's abuse of wife Yasmeen.

Geoff has been cruelly abusing and controlling Yasmeen for months. But in last week's episodes, he guilt tripped her into sleeping with him when she clearly didn't want to.

In Friday's episode of Corrie (April 24), Geoff suggested he and Yasmeen "hit the hay" after a stressful day. But she said she wasn't feeling that great.

Geoff is constantly cruel to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

As Yasmeen made it clear she didn't want to have sex, Geoff turned around and said: "I feel like we reconnected today, don't ruin it now. Let's make it the perfect ending to the perfect day."

He then grabbed her hand and took her upstairs, despite Yasmeen being in obvious pain.

He took Yasmeen upstairs to have sex, despite her being in pain (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were sickened by the scenes and complained the Ofcom.

According to The Sun, the TV watchdog confirmed they had received 10 complaints about the show.

Fans also revealed their disgust on Twitter at the scenes.

Geoff is controlling, abusing and raping Yasmeen 😢 genuinely uncomfortable to watch #corrie — Katie Stones (@xxwhatkatiedid) April 24, 2020

So now Geoff is a rapist? Could this get anymore uncomfortable? #corrie #coronationstreet — chlo (@sunflowerdreamx) April 24, 2020

Geoff leading Yasmin up the stairs just made my skin crawl #Corrie — Chrystyna Schlapak (@cassandra2020) April 24, 2020

In Monday's episode (April 27) it was revealed Yasmeen has tested positive for chlamydia and caught the STI from Geoff, who has been sleeping with escorts.

What's next for Geoff and Yasmeen?

In this week's episodes, Geoff spies on Yasmeen through his secret camera. He sees Yasmeen putting stuff into her bag and locking it in a cabinet under the stairs.

When he returns home he innocently asks for the key. Panicking, Yasmeen pretends to look for it.

As she searches for the 'missing' key, Geoff grows tired of the charade and grabs the key from her pocket demanding she open the cupboard.

Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a dress she isn't comfortable in (Credit: ITV)

Later in the week, the couple are invited to the Bistro reopening by Sally. But before they leave the house, Geoff forces Yasmeen to out on a dress she's clearly uncomfortable in.

As they go to the Rovers for a drink, Yasmeen is shocked to learn Geoff will be paying for Sally and Tim's wedding.

When they return home, Geoff goads Yasmeen as he tucks into his food and offers her nothing.

Geoff and Yasmeen get into a huge argument (Credit: ITV)

He cruelly states he originally bought the dress for one of his escorts. Hungry, she grabs a bottle of wine, but as a struggle ensues, Yasmeen is forced to defend herself.

Geoff ends up slumped on the floor. Will he survive?

