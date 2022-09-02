Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have had some wild whodunnits in their time.

But none more so than some of the who’s the daddy? plots that have been going on for decades.

Here are some of the craziest…

Sarah Platt – Coronation Street

It is one of the biggest Corrie storylines in history when little Sarah Lou got knocked up as a school girl.

A mere child, the possibilities were horrifying about who got her pregnant.

Fans were terrified she’d been abused – but no, it later transpired that it was not a grown man, or even a much older boy who had taken advantage of Sarah.

Instead it was another 12-year-old, whose only crime was a quick fumble at a party. Nine months later Bethany Platt arrived.

The boy, Neil, died three years later himself.

Amelia and Samson never had sex – or so we thought! (Credit: ITV)

Amelia and Samson – Emmerdale

When teenager Amelia Spencer found out she was pregnant at just 15, it was a big shock.

But that was nothing compared to when everyone found out who the dad is.

With everyone convinced pervert Noah Dingle was responsible – it seemed he had a short sharp shock coming.

But instead that shock was for the audience when it was revealed the true father was Samson Dingle.

And worse still – he’s had a total personality transplant in the meantime.

Michelle and Dirty Den – EastEnders

When teenager Michelle Fowler fell pregnant in EastEnders it was headline news.

Who could’ve knocked up Pauline Fowler’s daughter – and lived to tell the tale?

Well after an elongated whodunnit – it was revealed to be none other than her best mate’s dad, Dirty Den.

A truly horrifying reveal.

Jack and Kevin are father and son and Jack’s just found out the truth about how he was conceived (Credit: ITV)

Molly and Kevin and Tyrone – Coronation Street

Kevin Webster is a loverat – and one who seduced his best friend’s girlfriend Molly.

And with Kevin cheating on his wife Sally, and Molly on Kevin’s best mate Tyrone, it was all very messy.

It got messier still when Sally revealed she had cancer, and Molly fell pregnant.

Slightly awkwardly Molly died in the big tram crash in 2010 putting an end to the love triangle once and for all.

In her dying moments she told Sally how Jack would need his dad Kevin – setting off another explosion of the emotional kind.

