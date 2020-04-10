Coronation Street story producer assures fans there will be 'brilliant's storylines when filming continues

Coronation Street story producer, Lindsay Williams, has assured fans there will be 'brilliant' storylines when the soap continues filming.

Currently, UK soaps including Coronation Street, have been forced to halt production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the cast being unable to film, Lindsay revealed they are still working behind the scenes.

And by the sounds of it, there will be plenty of storylines to look forward to.

The Coronation Street cast are no longer filming (Credit: ITV)

In a post for Coronation Street blog, Lindsay wrote: "We are currently looking at the best way to start filming again whenever lockdown is lifted and luckily been able to keep so many of the brilliant stories we were planning to play over this year, so we're really excited about what's to come."

Lindsay also added that they managed to film some "amazing" scenes just before production stopped.

Coronation Street is currently on a reduced schedule (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street receives Ofcom complaints over Eccles' death

She added: "On the last Friday before we halted production, we actually shot seven scenes in just a few hours with some amazing work by the cast who had learned the scenes a few hours earlier."

When will Coronation Street continue filming?

Read More: Coronation Street actor Ryan Prescott reveals he will be staying on the soap

Coronation Street have not yet revealed a date for filming to continue.

It was recently announced that the cast of Coronation Street would be given three months of their salary during the pandemic.

Do any of the Coronation Street cast have coronavirus?

Unfortunately, Steve McDonald actor, Simon Gregson has coronavirus.

Steve McDonald actor, Simon Gregson, has coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, the soap star revealed he had contracted the virus after the Corrie suspension began. However, Simon also revealed he had "gastric" symptoms.

He tweeted: "First day out of bed, stating to feel a little better after contracting the virus. My main symptom was gastric and still is.

"Bloody awful but lucky not to have respiratory. Stay safe everyone."

1st day out of bed today starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus,my main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x — simon gregson (@simongregson123) April 9, 2020

Fans rushed to send the actor well wishes, as he battles the potentially deadly bug.

No other cast and crew members have reported having the virus.

At the time of writing, there are 65,077 cases of coronavirus in the UK.

What is Coronation Street's current schedule?

Currently Coronation Street is on a reduced schedule. Instead of six episodes, only three will air until further notice.

Episodes will now air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

What Corrie storylines are you looking forward to? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.