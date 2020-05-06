Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share wedding videos and pictures to celebrate one year anniversary

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have shared their wedding video and pictures from their special day to celebrate their one year anniversary.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston is celebrating his anniversary in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

On Instagram, Sam shared a picture of himself and Briony sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

He captioned the post: "Trying our hardest to relive the best day of our lives. Happy one year anniversary @yoga_with_briony thank you for all the beautiful memories."

Briony shared her and Sam's wedding video to her Instagram account

She wrote: "Our Wedding Day @blackrockcreative."

Fans and friends commented on the video.

One wrote: "So sweet."

A second commented: "The best day."

A third added: "How beautiful xx."

Briony also shared pictures from the special day.

The couple got married on May 6, 2019, in a ceremony in Cheshire with friends and family.

At the time, the couple posed for the cover of OK! Magazine alongside his soap co-stars Brooke Vincent, Jennie McAlpine and Katie McGlynn, who attended the wedding.

In the wedding video, his co-stars Andy Whyment and Alan Halsall can also be seen attending Sam and Briony's special day.

After the wedding, Sam and Briony enjoyed a honeymoon in the Maldives.

Sam's life on Coronation Street

Sam joined Coronation Street when he was young (Credit: ITV)

Sam has been part of Coronation Street since he was 10 years old.

He joined the cast in 2003 playing Chesney Brown.

What Coronation Street storylines is Chesney involved in?

Whilst in real life Sam doesn't have any children, his alter ego is a father of five.

Last year, Chesney and Gemma became parents to quadruplets. However it's not all been plain sailing.

Ches is part of Gemma's post-natal depression storyline (Credit: ITV)

Recently Gemma admitted to Ches that she's been struggling adjusting to becoming a parent.

After speaking to a doctor, she learned she has post-natal depression and admitted to having thoughts of harming the babies.

But now she's spoken about her feelings, will things starting to look up?

