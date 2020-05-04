Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan had to be rescued by AA after she broke down down whilst delivering PPE

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed she had to be rescued by the AA after her car broke down whilst she delivered PPE.

The actress talked about the incident on her Instagram stories.

She told her followers: "So I broke down on the motorway today, I'm delivering some PPE and anyway I've broken down. But the AA are coming, I'm near a farm, I'm completely safe.

Helen's car broke down on the motorway (Credit: Instagram @hjgflanagan)

"I just spoke to my little girl on the phone and I literally can't believe she's going to be five next month but I just love the age that she's at.

"She was like, she's just so cute, she was like 'mummy, I love you, are you okay?' She's just so sweet."

Helen continued: "But yeah, hopefully the AA come soon."

Later Helen posted an update. Alongside the picture of the AA van, she wrote: "So, car doesn't look good but amazing service from @theaa_uk.

"I was two hours away from dropping off the PPE and Darren from @theaa_uk is travelling all the way to drop the PPE off @scrubs4heros. Thank you."

Helen revealed Darren from the AA dropped off the PPE as her car wasn't looking food (Credit: Instagram @hjgflanagan)

Helen, who is mum to daughters Matilda and Delilah has been spending time with her children and fiancé Scott Sinclair during lockdown.

She recently revealed she has been working with charity Scrubs4Heroes and her sister has been sewing scrubs to be delivered.

Who does Helen play on Coronation Street?

Helen has played Rosie on and off since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Helen has played Rosie Webster in Corrie on and off from 2000 until 2018.

Rosie let Weatherfield in 2018 in order to go and work on a gameshow in Japan. In real life, Helen left to give birth to Delilah.

Will Rosie Webster ever return to Coronation Street?

In November last year, Helen admitted to missing the soap but revealed she's too busy to return.

Speaking to Daily Star Sunday at the time, she said: "I miss being on Corrie, but at the moment I'm just so busy.

"I'm trying to work out when I can go back. I don't know when it'll be. It could be next year but I'm not sure.

"It depends on my girls. My youngest is 16 months. Obviously when you're a mum your kids come first. So it's about finding the right time to do things. Being on a soap means you have a pretty busy schedule."

Would you like to see Helen return to the cobbles as Rosie?

