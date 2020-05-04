Coronation Street fans stunned as Sue Cleaver's new hair 'makes her look 10 years younger'

Coronation Street fans were stunned by Sue Cleaver's new hair as it 'makes her look younger'.

On today's Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly (Monday, May 4) Sue spoke about celebrating 20 years on Corrie as Eileen Grimshaw.

As she appeared on the show, she showed off her new hair. Sue, who is usually blonde, has dyed it bright pink.

Sue showed off her hair in a GMB interview (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Kym Marsh celebrates her grandson Teddy's first birthday

When Lorraine asked Sue if she would be keeping the colour, she said: "I'd love to, I don't think they'll let me.

"It's the only time in my life that I could just do what I wanted with my hair so I thought 'I'm going to do it.' But don't worry it does wash out."

Fans went on Twitter to say how much they love Sue's hair and that they think it makes her look much younger.

#Lorraine aww look at her hair very stylish she looks younger than Eileen herself — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) May 4, 2020

Sue Clever looks about 10 years younger with her hair like that! Looking great! 👍 #Lorraine — JOE (@JOEMS2020) May 4, 2020

Love Love Love @Sue_Cleaver and her lockdown hair. It really really suits her.

I agree with @lorraine That she just looks fantastic. I needs me some tips 😂 #suecleaver #corrie #lorraine — Elizabeth Dalton (@Elizabe29708315) May 4, 2020

Soap stars dying their hair

Last month, Sue revealed her dramatic hair transformation on Twitter and she isn't the only soap star whose decided to go for a new look.

As Eileen is locked in the prop cupboard for the foreseeable thought I’d dabble with the hair dye 😂😱😂😱😂😱 pic.twitter.com/lmAqy11itd — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) April 22, 2020

Sue Cleaver - 20 years as Eileen

Sue has played Eileen for 20 years (Credit: ITV)

This week, Eileen has been on screen for 20 years. Due to the coronavirus, Coronation Street has stopped production, but episodes are still showing three times a week.

However, during her Lorraine interview Sue mentioned her co-star Daniel Brocklebank has a virtual bar.

Sue revealed Daniels virtual bar will be doing an Eileen themed night (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: David stirs up trouble with drug dealers

On the virtual bar, Sue and some of her colleagues will have dinner together or do quizzes. But tonight, they will be doing an Eileen night to celebrate Sue's milestone.

Sue said: "In honour of Eileen's 20th anniversary, tonight we are doing an Eileen theme night."

What are some of your favourite Eileen moments?

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.