Coronation Street fans stunned as Sue Cleaver's new hair 'makes her look 10 years younger'

Coronation Street fans were stunned by Sue Cleaver's new hair as it 'makes her look younger'.
On today's Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly (Monday, May 4) Sue spoke about celebrating 20 years on Corrie as Eileen Grimshaw.
As she appeared on the show, she showed off her new hair. Sue, who is usually blonde, has dyed it bright pink.
When Lorraine asked Sue if she would be keeping the colour, she said: "I'd love to, I don't think they'll let me.
"It's the only time in my life that I could just do what I wanted with my hair so I thought 'I'm going to do it.' But don't worry it does wash out."
Fans went on Twitter to say how much they love Sue's hair and that they think it makes her look much younger.
Soap stars dying their hair
Last month, Sue revealed her dramatic hair transformation on Twitter and she isn't the only soap star whose decided to go for a new look.Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, also dyed her hair pink. Their co-star Alexandra Mardell has also experimented with hair dye, dying her hair purple and blue.
Sue Cleaver - 20 years as Eileen
This week, Eileen has been on screen for 20 years. Due to the coronavirus, Coronation Street has stopped production, but episodes are still showing three times a week.
However, during her Lorraine interview Sue mentioned her co-star Daniel Brocklebank has a virtual bar.
On the virtual bar, Sue and some of her colleagues will have dinner together or do quizzes. But tonight, they will be doing an Eileen night to celebrate Sue's milestone.
Sue said: "In honour of Eileen's 20th anniversary, tonight we are doing an Eileen theme night."
What are some of your favourite Eileen moments?
Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.
