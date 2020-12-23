Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has shared pictures with her boyfriend Joe as they celebrate their third anniversary.

The actress posted the pictures to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Three years. Love you ridiculously @joeparker45.”

Her followers and friends commented on the post.

Alexandra’s co-star Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir, commented: “You guys!” with heart eye emojis.

One fan wrote: “Congrats guys!”

Another said: “Happy anniversary to you both, have a lovely and amazing time tonight.”

Alexandra plays Emma in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Alexandra announced that she and Joe were moving in together.

Whilst Alexandra has found love with Joe in real life, her Corrie alter ego Emma hasn’t had a lot of luck in love.

Coronation Street: Alexandra’s character Emma ‘to get a new love interest’

After Emma arrived on the cobbles in 2018, she had a brief fling with David Platt before moving on to Chesney Brown and Seb Franklin.

Chesney and Emma split when she realised he had feeling for Gemma Winter.

Seb and Emma also ended up breaking up earlier this year, but Corrie boss Iain MacLeod recently revealed a new man will light up Emma’s life.

Emma will meet a new man (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There’s what I think will be a really brilliant storyline for Emma, but I can’t talk about it in a lot of detail without giving it away.

“There’s a massive new love story for Emma. Emma wants her Prince Charming and she’s going to get her wish, but it’s going to be a very interesting version of her wish.

“She’s going to get the man of her dreams.”

Coronation Street airs on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm and Christmas Day at 7pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Emma’s new storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.