Coronation Street spoilers reveal Imran makes a big decision about fostering another child behind Toyah’s back.

On the street, Imran and Toyah make a fuss over baby Mason. As Toyah bends over the pram to give the tot a kiss, neither of them notice a grief-stricken Leanne watching from the window of her flat.

But how will Toyah react when Imran gets a call from social services telling them that they’ll be collecting Mason later that day?

Toyah and Imran make a fuss over little Mason (Credit: ITV)

Later, Imran reveals to Toyah that he got a call from social services about them taking in another baby. However he turned down taking on another child as he worried it may be too soon.

Toyah is gutted and Imran promises he’ll call social services to rectify the situation.

Imran reveals he turned down taking on another child (Credit: ITV)

But after getting off the phone with them, he reveals the news to Toyah that he was too late and the child was placed with someone else.

Toyah is gutted and Imran knows he’s messed up. Will he be able to make it up to her?

Coronation Street: Toyah and Imran’s fostering

Over the last few months Toyah and Imran have been going through the process to become foster parents.

On Christmas Eve they get a call asking if they can foster a little boy named Mason for the day.

Toyah and Imran have Mason over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

They’re thrown into excitement and panic in equal measure. On Christmas day, after a sleepless night, Toyah and Imran share a smile, happy but slightly out of their depth.

Later Gemma calls at the builder’s yard flat an gives the couple some parenting tips and Toyah realises they’ve got a lot to learn.

For New Year week Coronation Street will air hour long episodes on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30, and New Year’s Day at 8pm, with an extra half hour episode on New Year’s Eve at 8.30 on ITV.

