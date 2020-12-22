Curtis Pritchard has dropped a major hint about the current status of his love life.

The former Love Island contestant, 24, says he has got ‘really close’ with Kimberly Hart-Simpson, 33.

The pair have just wrapped filming the upcoming series of the hit E4 show Celebs Go Dating.

Curtis says he got on so well with the Coronation Street actress, that he was able to talk to her about anything.

He told The Sun: “I did get on really well with Kimberly.”

Before adding: “You know when there’s somebody that you just click with and you can feel like you can tell your secrets to somebody? That’s what Kimberly is.”

Curtis with his ex Maura Higgins (Credit: SplashNews)

Who has Curtis Pritchard dated?

Curtis was previously in a relationship with Maura Higgins, whom he coupled up with on 2019’s Love Island.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘accused of breaking rule of six’

But they split up in March 2020, and Maura’s moved on with another former Love Island star, Chris Taylor.

Meanwhile, Curtis may have already all but confirmed his romance with Kimberly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12)

As a few weeks back he shared a snap of himself cuddled up with the actress.

Read more: Tier 4 ‘could last until Easter 2021’ warns government

Taking to Instagram, he caption the intimate snap with: “Kimberly is the best!!! Waking up and not seeing your face in the bed next to me this morning just didn’t feel right.”

Kimberly replied with multiple heart emojis and wrote: “You da bestest.” [Sic]

Kimberly plays Nicky Wheatley on Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans can’t believe how much Kimberley looks like Amy Hart

And fans have spotted that Kimberly looks rather like Curtis’ short-lived flame Amy Hart.

Curtis initially coupled up with former air stewardess Amy on Love Island, before later moving on to Maura.

One user commented: “Thought that was Amy, had to do a double take.”

A second user quipped: “Well he definitely has a type.”

And a third user remarked: “Oh wow I thought that was Amy at a first glance too!”

Kimberly and Curtis will be joined by five other celebrities for the upcoming E4 show, Celebs Go Dating.

They were forced to self-isolate in a house together during filming due to COVID filming restrictions.

Additional celebs include DJ Tom Zanetti, Wayne Lineker, Chloe Ferry, Karim Zeroual and Sophie Hermann.

The exact air date has not yet been confirmed, but it is set to begin at some point in January 2021.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.