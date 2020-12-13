Coronation Street character Emma Brooker will be getting a major new love interest, it has been revealed.

Barmaid Emma has been unlucky in love so far, with her flings all coming to nothing.

She arrived as a notch on David Platt‘s bedpost, before moving onto Chesney Brown and Seb Franklin.

Seb broke her heart after moving on with Alina Pop, though they broke up later too.

And, more recently, Emma suffered the heartbreaking loss of her brother Oliver.

Good things in store for Coronation Street barmaid Emma

But it has now been revealed that she will get some happiness in her life in the form of a new love interest.

Corrie boss Iain Macleod has revealed a new man will light up Emma’s life.

There’s what I think will be a really brilliant storyline for Emma but I can’t talk about it in a lot of detail without giving it away.

He called it a “brilliant” and “massive new love story” for her.

However, the storyline is going to come with a twist.

And it won’t be what Emma is expecting from a love story.

“There’s a massive new love story for Emma,” Iain added.

“Emma wants her Prince Charming and she’s going to get her wish, but it’s going to be a very interesting version of her wish.

“She’s going to get the man of her dreams.”

A happy Christmas at Corrie

After Oliver’s death and other dark storylines, it seems the happy times will be returning to the soap soon.

At Christmas David Platt will plan a romantic surprise for wife Shona after her memory loss.

He is going to recreate their wedding for her on Christmas Day – complete with snow.

And Toyah and Imran finally get their festive wish when they are given a baby to foster for the Yuletide.

